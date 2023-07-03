At the risk of a Big Yellow Taxi taking away this old man, sometimes you really don't know what you've got til it's gone.
The Tour de France cranked into gear at the weekend just as episode two of the five-part Ashes series was going to air.
Both will offer a month of captivating sporting entertainment combined with erratic and excitable commentary and mood swings of serial killer proportions.
Exactly 100 kilometres separate the world's fastest average bowling speed of Pat Cummins (143.3kmh) from Tadej Pogaar's second-fastest Le Tour winning equivalent (43.4kmh).
Both contests will have Tasmanian sports fans glued to televisions until the early hours with the inevitable consequence of diminished workplace performance the following day despite the fact that neither will have Tasmanian involvement.
For a generation we have had it so good.
A year after Wes Sulzberger started la boule rolling at the 2010 Tour de France, Matt Goss and Richie Porte decided to saut sur le bandwagon, continuing to marcher their stuff until 2013 and 2021 respectively with the latter's podium finish in 2020 undoubtedly le pinacle.
Between them, the Launceston trio ensured that their home-state's cycle fans and the nearest television were destined for whatever the French word for rendezvous is.
However, Porte's misguided and somewhat self-centred decision that 11 Tours, four Giros and two Vueltas might just be enough has left those loyal followers with the prospect of having to jump ship and instead follow the Alpine fortunes of assorted Slovenians or, worse still, Victorians.
The same goes for cricket's ultimate contest, albeit with less Slovenians.
Following the trail blazed by David Boon, Ricky Ponting rose to the equally prestigious positions of Australian Test captain and English Public Enemy No.1.
Remaining the only cricketer in history to be involved in 100 Test victories, Ponting became as much a part of Ashes series as off-key renditions of Jerusalem.
Featuring in eight, the man from Mowbray had the unwanted distinction of losing three as captain but also oversaw a series whitewash, memorably saved the Third Test in the epic 2005 series then went off his head at England coach Duncan Fletcher in the Fourth, and, perhaps most noteworthy of all, led an unprecedented contingent of three Tasmanians into the 2010-11 series.
Ben Hilfenhaus and Xavier Doherty were destined for somewhat contrasting Test careers (27 Tests at a bowling average of 27.50 compared with four at 78.28), but guaranteed action either way.
James Faulkner's solitary Test cap came in the 2013 Ashes and produced the impressive double of 45 runs plus six wickets at 16.33.
Similarly, George Bailey's five Test appearances were all in Ashes contests and being a part of the 5-0 home whitewash in 2013-14 makes him statistically the most successful cricketer ever.
His contribution included a record-equaling 28 runs from a single Jimmy Anderson over at the WACA Ground which was sadly curtailed by a declaration when captain Michael Clarke decided he had seen enough Tasmanian happiness for one day.
Bailey also used the series to bond with Anderson, joining in the Barmy Army's song about their veteran paceman at the Gabba while fielding within his earshot at short leg and distracting the tailender from rescuing his side at nine down with only 381 runs required.
Matthew Wade brought his distinctive behind-the-stumps barbs and helpful observations and Tim Paine took up the baton, and gloves, for the 4-0 series win in 2017-18 and - after some DIY-related goings-on involving assorted New South Welshmen in Cape Town - captained the team which retained the urn on English soil in 2019.
The Paine reign had come to an unceremonious end before the 2021 series but Tasmania retained a key role as Hobart hosted its first ever Ashes contest, although it could hardly be called that as England rolled over quick-smart to lose the match inside three days and the series 4-0.
This year's series might be devoid of Tasmanian players, but not Tasmanian involvement.
Michael Di Venuto can be seen prowling the away dressing room applying the same single-minded approach to his role as Australian batting coach as he did to scoring 25,200 First-Class runs while achieving the surely unique distinction of representing both Australia and Italy in cricket.
Bailey is also present, relishing the responsibility of being chairman of selectors almost as much as the chance to renew his friendship with Anderson.
And nearly 11 years after his last Test match, Ponting remains a pivotal figure - referenced by England's pace bowler Ollie Robinson as Australia's prime exponent of the foul-mouthed send-off (a competitive field that) and demonstrating his natural aptitude for commentary.
While most of his colleagues in the combox merely inform viewers what they have just seen, Ponting has an uncanny knack of telling them what they are about to see. Never afraid to challenge contrary viewpoints, he also has a refreshing way of destroying any lame comments made by Kevin Pietersen, something which endears him to all right-thinking members of society.
So it's good to know that even when Tasmanians are not competing in these iconic global sporting contests, they can still be found selecting, coaching and critiquing those who are.
*************************
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.