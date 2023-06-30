They've got great nicknames and are making some noise this NTFA premier season.
Bridgenorth young rucks Dylan 'Farqs' Farquhar and Tom 'Simba' Symes are showing plenty in their first year of senior footy and will be important when the Parrots take on Rocherlea at Tigerland on Saturday at 4.30pm.
Farquhar has been named Bridgenorth's best in their thrilling wins over Bracknell and Deloraine in the past fortnight.
And Symes kicked two goals in the one-point win against Deloraine last week as well as booting two against Longford in round seven.
The club has highlighted Farquhar's output in the past two rounds.
He's had 12 score involvements, 90 hit-outs, 11 clearances, 16 contested possessions, 15 tackles and 286 ranking points.
Bridgenorth coach Oli Cook said both players were coming along well.
"It can be hard to find the best position for these young guys when we've got two really talented young ruckmen," he said.
"So balancing their ruck time and giving them both opportunities to play through the ruck, centre-half forward or full-forward has been a bit tricky.
"But Farqs has probably played a bit of ruck time in the last two weeks which has given him more opportunity to apply his craft around the ball.
"He's a late developer so he wasn't a star at junior level. Last year, he played predominantly under-18s and was really good in that competition.
"But both him and Simba have stepped up to senior footy and I think both of them evenly are probably, at the moment with injuries (to others), the second-best ruckmen in the comp to (Hillwood's) Hamish Leedham.
"With all due respect to everyone, of course, but they're playing some phenomenal football as 19-year-olds, and there's potentially some exciting stuff in the pipework for them."
Cook said the young guns, who debuted last year, were also prepared to do the work on the training track.
"They never miss a session. They're always working on their craft, they're fit and they've got a great attitude. They want to learn systems and processes - they're unbelievable," he said.
Farquhar has been in best six times and kicked seven goals while Symes has featured in the best twice from nine games with five majors.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
