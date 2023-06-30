A man hit by a car at Invermay early on Friday, June 30 was "trying to do the right thing" according to police.
The 74-year-old man is being treated at Launceston General Hospital in a serious but stable condition after being hit by a Mercedes sedan on Invermay Road about 5am.
Inspector Craig Fox said officers believed he was trying to clear a tyre from the road.
"The man was trying to do the right thing," Inspector Fox said.
"He'd been awakened by some sort of disturbance, he came out and saw some debris on the road.
"He was trying to remove it from the roadway."
The inspector said the man suffered several injuries in the crash, including suspected head injuries, and officers on patrol rendered first aid before ambulance personnel arrived.
Inspector Fox said the scene was "traumatic" and some of the officers required counselling.
The early indications were that these were not life-threatening, however Inspector Fox said the outlook could change.
"Even a pedestrian being struck at low speeds will have significant injuries, and potentially internal injury," he said.
The driver of the Mercedes has co-operated with investigations so far, and Inspector Fox said initial drug and alcohol tests had come back negative, with further results pending.
Inspector Fox said it was "unlikely" charges would be laid based on what police currently knew, however forensic investigations were continuing.
He urged any witnesses to come forward, and reminded road users to be wary during periods of low visibility.
"It is difficult to see people on the road when it's dark, even if there are street lights around," Inspector Fox said.
"We encourage people to be really, really careful around the roads especially at night or if it's foggy.
"Wear high-vis clothing if you've got it or stay off the road."
Any witnesses to the crash, or anybody with dash camera footage of the "gold/silver" Mercedes sedan driving near Invermay Road about 5am, should contact Tasmania Police on 131 444 and reference job number 20-30062023.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils. Tips email joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni
Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils. Tips email joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.