When Eliza Matthews started football, she was "shocking".
Now the 19-year-old Old Scotch player is set to represent Tasmania against Queensland in the first senior state game since 2016 on Saturday.
So how did she go from "no good at all" during high school to representing the state just four years later?
"I did not know anything about football back then, I just watched a couple of games alongside Dad because he supports St Kilda," Matthews said.
"But then I did the first season with East Launceston and Heath Blair was the coach back then and he taught me a few key things.
"Then I actually did the Devils program for a season and got to meet Jodie Clifford, which again, was such a privilege and she taught me so much about football and the skills alongside Nathan Warren.
"I would say that was where my footy majorly developed in that season and then just followed through with [Old Scotch coaches] Deb [Reynolds] and Dean [Smith]."
Those two have played key roles in Matthews' career to date, so it's fitting they've been involved with her preparation this week.
Reynolds coached Old Scotch in 2021 and 2022 - Matthews' first two seasons - and is coaching the women's state side on Saturday.
She called Matthews to congratulate her on being selected - which made for a special moment.
"I was actually quite nervous because I wasn't sure if everyone was going to get called so I thought I initially hadn't made the squad," Matthews said.
"Then she spoke to me and she told me that I was playing and I was lost for words, honestly I just couldn't believe it.
"It is very cool [that Reynolds is coaching the state side], I've just convinced myself that it's an Old Scotch training and we're back in the old days."
Matthews' nerves continued ahead of the game until a chat with coach Smith calmed them.
"He's been really supportive of me throughout this whole journey and he settled my mind and everything like that, which is always really good," she said.
"He said that 'it's just a game of footy, it's not the be all and end all' and just to play the way that I've always played and he's seen that throughout this season and the past two seasons when he was assistant coach alongside Deb."
The former Kings Meadows High School student, who was named on the wing, is looking forward to playing with ex-Old Scotch teammate Jamie Symons, who moved to North Hobart this season.
Having previously done athletics, Matthews identified her speed as her main strength, which she believes helps immensely on the wing.
She thanked her Old Scotch teammates for their support and described them as mates "inside and outside" of footy.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
