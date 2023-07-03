Councils across North Tasmania have approved their rates for the 2023/2024 financial year, here's how residents have fared.
A common trend across all councils is an increase to their rates, who say a seven per cent CPI inflation rate increased their costs and they had to make tough decisions about how much to pass on to ratepayers.
Ratepayers in the City of Launceston were given a below-inflation rate rise, with the minimum amount payable increasing by 4.5 per cent to $326.80.
The general rate increased slightly more, up by 4.7 per cent to 6.1721 cents per dollar of assessed annual land value, which councillors said was in line with their long-term financial sustainability goals.
The minimum rate is about 0.5 per cent of the median household income in Launceston, which is $68,120 per year according to 2021 census data.
West Tamar ratepayers will pay a minimum of $204 this financial year, a 7.9 per cent increase over 2022-23.
The general residential rate has increased to 6.83 cents per dollar of annual land value, up 6.4 per cent however the council claims this is balanced against a 36 per cent increase to their costs.
The increase to the minimum rate is higher than inflation, however it is about 0.3 per cent of the median annual household income of $72,904 recorded in the 2021 census.
The minimum amount Meander Valley ratepayers will be charged this year has increased by 25 per cent to $250 from 2022-23.
The average general rate in the municipality has been increased by 7.9 per cent to 5.012 cents per dollar of annual land value, however this is the lowest in Northern Tasmania.
The minimum amount charged to ratepayers is about 0.4 per cent of the area's median household income of $67,080 per year.
The minimum amount Dorset residents will pay is $450, an increase of 40.6 per cent from $320 in the previous financial year.
The general rate in Dorset is 5.6164 cents in the dollar of annual land value, a 7.1 per cent increase from 2022/23.
The minimum amount charged to ratepayers is about 0.8 per cent of the municipality's median household income of $54,028.
The minimum amount that Break O'Day residents will pay in the coming year is $650, a 10.3 per cent increase, which the council says is to make up for floods and pandemics in recent years.
However residents in certain locations such as St Helens, Scamander and St Marys will pay a varied rate of $750 to reflect "capacity to pay".
The general rate will increase by 5.95 percent to 6.73 cents in the dollar of assessed annual land value. This increase applies to residential properties paying more than the Minimum General rate.
The minimum rate is about 1.5 per cent of the area's median household income of $43,472.
At Northern Midlands, the minimum rate for residential land has increased to $566 from $534, a 5.99 per cent increase over 2022-23.
The general rate in the dollar of assessed annual value will increase by 5.9 percent to 6.34 cents in the dollar per assessed annual value for residential land.
The minimum rate for residential land has increased to $566 which is 0.86 per cent of the region's median household income of $65,468.
The minimum general rate residents in George Town will pay is $861, a 7.8 per cent increase over 2022-23.
George Town Council does not list a general rate. However, average rates for the year will be $1259, $1284, and $1335 based on locality.
The minimum rate is 1.7 per cent of the region's median annual household income of $51,792
Of the seven councils in the North, residents in West Tamar Council can expect to pay the lowest minimum rates while residents in George Town will pay the highest.
Year on year, Dorset Council adopted the highest increase of 40.6 per cent while City of Launceston councillors agreed to the lowest increase in the region, at 4.5 per cent.
