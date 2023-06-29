The Examiner
Police closed a stretch of Invermay Road, Invermay after the crash

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
Updated June 30 2023 - 8:05am, first published 8:00am
A man is in hospital after an early-morning crash at Invermay. Picture by Joe Colbrook
A man in his 70s is in a serious but stable condition after an early-morning crash at Invermay Road, Invermay.

