A man in his 70s is in a serious but stable condition after an early-morning crash at Invermay Road, Invermay.
Police say the man was on foot at the time of the crash on Friday, June 30, and that he was hit by an unspecified vehicle.
The crash was reported by police about 6am, and as of 7.40am the man had been taken to the Launceston General Hospital according to police.
Police closed the stretch of road between Rosslyn Road, and Eddington Crescent for about an hour after the incident, but as of 7.11am Invermay Road was fully open.
Police are expected to provide further details into the incident later today.
Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils. Tips email joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni
