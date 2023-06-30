Vandals who broke into a prominent Launceston building site damaged seven cars by throwing heavy tools and building materials into a carpark below.
The alleged offenders broke into the St.Lukes Health building site on the night of June 22 and 23.
Once inside, they tossed projectiles from the building site onto cars parked in the neighbouring RACT Autoserve.
A Launceston man, who had his car at the site for repairs, said his car had been completely written off.
A piece of steel smashed through the windscreen, setting off the airbag, and the car's roof and pillar were badly damaged.
The man said he was first informed of the incident two days ago.
"The car's a write-off because it's full of water and there's holes in the roof," he said.
"I'm lucky I've got an old ute that I'm just getting to and from work in, but it's not the point.
"I'm not angry at RACT, but who did it? Why did they not ring me up straight away?
"There's no pleasure in doing that kind of thing - vandalising someone else's property - and there's too much of it going on."
According to the man, the vandals had thrown shovels, bricks, boxes of nails, and bolts taped together with masking tape.
"They're throwing them quite a distance if you look at where the cars were parked," he said.
"This stuff is way out of hand."
The eight-storey St.Lukes Health building is expected to be complete by December.
The site is managed by Fairbrother, who said it was "frustrating" that construction sites were often targeted by thieves and vandals.
"The security in place at Fairbrother sites to prevent unauthorised entry is above what would be reasonably required to protect both private property and the local community," a Fairbrother spokesperson said.
"We report all cases of criminal activity on our sites to police and are fully co-operative with any respective investigations."
Tasmania Police confirmed it was investigating the incident, which caused an estimated $33,500 damage.
"The community are reminded that construction sites are restricted for safety reasons," a police spokesperson said.
"It is an offence to enter those areas without permission at any time."
A St.Lukes Health spokesperson said the company had been informed of the incident by Fairbrother, who is responsible for the building site.
RACT has been contacted for comment.
Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact police on 131 444, or report to Crime Stoppers Tasmania using the reference number OR716297.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as an ACM journalist for seven years. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as an ACM journalist for seven years. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.