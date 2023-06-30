The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Vandals break into Launceston building site, drop projectiles on parked cars

Hamish Geale
By Hamish Geale
Updated June 30 2023 - 1:04pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vandals broke into the St.Lukes Health building site and dropped projectiles onto cars in the RACT carpark. Picture by Craig George
Vandals broke into the St.Lukes Health building site and dropped projectiles onto cars in the RACT carpark. Picture by Craig George

Vandals who broke into a prominent Launceston building site damaged seven cars by throwing heavy tools and building materials into a carpark below.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hamish Geale

Hamish Geale

Journalist

Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as an ACM journalist for seven years. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.