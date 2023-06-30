It was the best of signs, it was the worst of signs.
This week, after years of being indecipherable, Launceston's most controversial road sign had its redemption moment.
Standing on the corner of Balfour Street and Wellington Street - Launceston's main outbound road - the sign had become increasingly engulfed by a nearby street tree and residential hedge.
Just a fortnight ago, the sign was completely hidden to road users on Wellington Street.
But slashers with an appreciation for hairdressing fashion changed it all.
A hedge buzzcut kickstarted the big reveal, and this week, the street tree was given a long top and short sides.
A magnificent sight emerged from the greenery.
Concerns that Launceston tourists would struggle to find their way to comparatively less spectacular (but still entirely visitable) destinations were blown out the window as directions to Devonport, Burnie and Hobart were displayed unhindered to every car on Wellington Street.
For now, the sign is visible.
But both trees will grow back, and authorities won't rest on their laurels.
City of Launceston council and the Department of State Growth will soon meet to discuss relocating the sign to a "more suitable location".
A friendly warning to Bridget Archer - they may be coming for your spot.
