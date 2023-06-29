Third state to ban hateful Nazi symbolism

The Examiner
Tasmania third state to ban Nazi symbols after upper house passes laws

By Isabel Bird
Updated June 30 2023 - 12:43pm, first published June 29 2023 - 3:51pm
Tasmania is the third state in Australia to ban the use of Nazi symbolism and the salute after legislation passed in the upper house in a bid to stop anti-Semitism and hate.

