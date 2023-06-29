Third state to ban hateful Nazi symbolism

Tasmania is the third state in Australia to ban the use of Nazi symbolism and the salute after legislation passed in the upper house in a bid to stop anti-Semitism and hate.
Anyone who publicly displays a Nazi symbol could face a fine of more than $3000 or a prison sentence of up to three months, and anyone who uses a Nazi salute will also attract the same.
The laws do not include the display of a swastika for Buddhism, Hinduism or Jainism purposes, where the symbol symbolises good luck, peace and prosperity.
While an Australian-wide ban on Nazi symbolism is currently being considered, Victoria banned their use in June 2022, and New South Wales legislated the ban in January this year.
Attorney General Elise Archer said Nazis will not have refuge in Tasmania, and the ban sends a very clear message that Nazi symbols and salutes are not welcome in Tasmania.
"I have personally driven this important reform, and on behalf of our Government, we strongly condemn any display of hate in our community," she said.
At the end of World War 2 more than six million Jews were killed by the Nazi regime, including 1.5 million children, and 12.5 million other people were also killed as part of that regime.
Montgomery MLC Leonie Hiscutt said the lessons of history should not be forgotten, and that the deliberate use of Nazi symbols could promote hate and cause fear in the community.
"There has been a distressing rise in reported anti-semantic behaviour in Australia in recent years, including some instances here in Tasmania.
"They can be used to promote hate not only against Jewish people, but also other minority groups. This bill will ensure our laws appropriately reflect community expectations."
The new laws will offer greater safety and inclusion for Tasmanian LGBTIQA+ communities who have recently been the targets of attacks with the public display of Nazi symbols.
Equality Tasmania president Rodney Croome, said LGBTIQA+ Tasmanians have been harassed from Nazi sympathisers since the 1970s.
"Harassment using Nazi symbols escalated during Tasmania's debate on decriminalising homosexuality in the 1990s, was seen in Tasmania during the marriage equality postal survey and has peaked again during recent increased attacks on trans and gender diverse people," Mr Croome said.
"In the past, I and other Tasmanian LGBTIQA+ advocates have received swastikas in the mail together with threats and intimidation."
He said he was hopeful that this harassment would now end.
The Nazi swastika or symbolism can still be displayed in good faith for genuine academic, artistic, religious, scientific, cultural, educational, legal or law enforcement purposes.
Those using the swastika as part of a Buddhism, Hinduism or Jainism religions will not be affected by the legislation.
Tattoos of swastikas or similar Nazi symbolism will not fall under the laws.
The wording of the bill aims to include symbols that also closely resemble the Nazi swastika, which would prevent the adoption of similar symbols for the purpose of instigating hate.
The Nazi salute was also included within the Tasmanian bill after a demonstration in Victoria where the Nazi salute was used.
Mr Croome said the exemption law, where nazi symbolism can be used in good faith for genuine academic and other reasons, should also allow the use of the pink triangle symbol, which symbolises remembrance and empowerment for LGBTIQA+ communities.
He said the pink triangle was used to identify gay men in Nazi concentration camps, and has now been appropriated by the LGBTIQA+ community.
National Anti-Defamation Commission chairman Dvir Abramovich said the ban was a glorious milestone in a six-year battle.
"Over the jangling sounds of prejudice and fear, the bells of freedom, respect and inclusivity are now ringing loud throughout Tasmania, and we should all rejoice for this is a triumphant moment that will forever be engraved in the annals of Australian democracy," he said.
"As our nation confronts the deep stain of a resurgent white-supremacist movement that peddles a dangerous and dehumanising agenda, this parliament has declared that that the ultimate emblem of inhumanity will never find a shelter in our state."
