The Tasmanian native hen, better known as the turbo chook, has proved itself a rare example of a flightless bird to survive climate change, a new study says.
The study lead by the University of Tasmania's Lucile Leveque found the animal would lose only five per cent of their habitat by 2055 under climate change predictions.
"We conclude that the species is resilient to climate change," the report said.
It found the native hen was suitable to 37 per cent of the state due to low summer rain, low elevation, human-modified vegetation and urban areas.
The native hen also uses urban areas as an 'oasis' in unsuitable regions, with the built up areas able to support populations with high breeding activity by providing resources and buffering against environmental factors.
"As such, this constitutes a rare example of a flightless rail to have adapted to human activity," the report said.
The study included surveying three local populations in 2019, in the North, west and east.
The North, along with the East populations along Tasmania's coasts were found to be high-suitability areas.
Changes predicted to Northern Tasmania's climate by 2055 makes areas along the north and east coasts slightly less suitable to the flightless bird.
However, the report said the changes wouldn't make a significant difference to where native hens were found.
The study was conducted to prevent the threat of another extinction event to the species only found in Tasmania.
"Tasmanian native hens are a rare case of a surviving flightless, island endemic rail species, which seem to maintain secure populations in Tasmania now and potentially into the future (by the years 2055 and 2085)," the report said.
"Extreme climatic events and low genetic diversity could undermine their future resilience, but these are yet to be formally tested."
The report did warn it didn't consider unpredictable external factors that could decimate the turbo chook's population, such as an introduction of foxes.
The report was published on Wednesday, June 29 by the Royal Society.
Molly Appleton is a senior journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
