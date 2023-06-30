Northern Hawks and Cavaliers know the value of a good-hit out ahead of finals and that's what they're expecting this weekend in TNL Indigenous Round.
The headline act is the Hawks versus Cripps Waratah top-of-the-table clash on Saturday at 4pm at Hobart Netball and Sports Centre.
The undefeated Hawks then play Arrows at 11am on Sunday.
The third-placed Cavs have a bit extra to play for with a top-two qualifying-final spot up for grabs.
They are sitting two points behind Cripps and teams get two points each for a win.
Cavs play Karana in Hobart at 4pm on Saturday and then Kingston Blues at 11am on Sunday in Kingborough.
Hawks coach Alicia Sargent said it was great to have a top-two hit-out in the lead up to finals.
She noted it was the Cavs' third game in a row playing a top-four team.
"There's no better way (to prepare) than having really strong competition heading into the finals and we're really excited for that," she said.
The Hawks beat Cripps 62-49 when they met in round five.
"Last time, we were able to work solidly in our defence to disrupt play and win ball and then service our goalies well," Sargent said.
"We'll be looking to build from that again but we know they are strong in their defence too.
"We have to be really creative of where we place the ball and how we move through the court.
"Likewise in their attack, they'll move the ball fast and we need to work hard to slow them down and hopefully create some opportunities where we win the ball back."
The Hawks will be without wing defence Ellie Marshall who is at the Australia under-19 netball squad camp.
Meanwhile, co-coach Dannie Carstens said the Cavs had a hard session on Monday before taking a good look at the replay of their 66-50 loss to the Hawks from last weekend.
"That's important because after a pretty disappointing game, you just want to get out there and train and execute all the basics well which is what we did not do on Friday night," she said.
"We watched the footage of some good stuff we did and some not so good stuff.
"And really it's all our own execution errors that were happening. In the first quarter, there were eight balls that we threw directly to the opposition.
"And not through anything amazing the Hawks did but they were just consistent in the ball-use that they had and used it really well.
"For us, it's just getting back to the basics and making sure we are executing the centre (balls) really well and delivering on our individual roles we have to play for team structures."
The Cavs have the chance to bounce back and earn a double chance for finals.
So what's the plan for sixth-placed Karana and fourth-ranked Kingston?
"We've had a look at our structures and making sure everyone's on the same page with their roles and that we are really delivering particularly on our defensive structures moving into our attack end," Carstens said.
Both coaches highlighted the importance of the round in recognising and celebrating Indigenous culture.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper.
