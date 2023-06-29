A podiatry clinic is hoping to get their foot in the door of the Invermay market with a proposed new business on Forster Street.
Healthy Sole Podiatry, a clinic which has operated within Mowbray Medical for the past five years, has submitted a development application with Launceston City Council to establish a small clinic "to cater for the local populace".
The plans detail operations as a stand-alone business, requesting a change of use from residential to medical and using the pre-existing 1920s bungalow-style home on the premises as a clinic.
"Invermay lacks any form of podiatry clinic," the development application states.
"For the last five years, the business Healthy Sole Podiatry has operated within Mowbray Medical and established a firm following within the local community offering affordable podiatry services
"There is a need for a standalone practice; Forster St lends itself well to this purpose."
In Launceston and its surrounding suburbs, there are 10 solely podiatric-focused clinics, including Healthy Sole, spread out across Newstead, the CBD, Kingsmeadow and Mowbray, with no podiatrists operating in Invermay.
The address is a corner block of 1000 metres-squared in size, with ample off-street parking, and if successful in its proposal to council, will employ a single person taking on approximately 13 appointments daily.
The Forster Street site has driveways and frontage on two streets being a corner block.
The service would provide general podiatry - addressing corns, calluses and other foot-based conditions - as well as addressing sports injuries and plantar fasciitis through dry-needling.
Reporter for The Examiner, Launceston, with a passion for arts, culture, community and people. Contact me at declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au
