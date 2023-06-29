The Examiner
A local business hopes to start an Invermay podiatry clinic

Declan Durrant
By Declan Durrant
June 29 2023 - 5:00pm
A development application from a local business hopes to turn 100 Forster Street into a podiatry clinic. Picture by Paul Scambler
A development application from a local business hopes to turn 100 Forster Street into a podiatry clinic. Picture by Paul Scambler

A podiatry clinic is hoping to get their foot in the door of the Invermay market with a proposed new business on Forster Street.

