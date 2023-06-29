The Examiner
Home/Sport/Football
Good News

Tasmania Zoo's Jenna Griffiths aiming for AFLW attention in rep game

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
Updated June 29 2023 - 4:57pm, first published 4:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jenna Griffiths playing football for Bridgenorth. Inset: Griffiths feeding the giraffes at Tasmania Zoo. Pictures by Paul Scambler
Jenna Griffiths playing football for Bridgenorth. Inset: Griffiths feeding the giraffes at Tasmania Zoo. Pictures by Paul Scambler
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.