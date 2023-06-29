A rural community in Northern Tasmania has struggled to find a replacement GP after the last one left six months ago, but the state government promises one will be found within three months.
Campbell Town Health Centre was informed last November that their local GP would be leaving and a six month recruitment search has failed to find someone to fill the role.
It's an issue that Labor believe would be solved by its investment in regional health, which would see the rural health centre receive one rural generalist, nurse practitioners and registered nurses, to work as a team to provide care.
At 5pm on Thursday, Health Minister Jeremy Rockliff said Ochre Health, who had been providing temporary services to the Health Centre, will provide ongoing medical services to the health centre under a new agreement.
"Ochre Health will establish a private general practice in Campbell Town within three months," Mr Rockliff said.
"Whilst the provision of primary health care, including general practitioners, are the responsibility of the federal government, the Tasmanian Government has once again stepped up and facilitated a solution following the closure of Campbell Town's only general practice earlier this year."
Labor said under its investment, 18 regional health centres would benefit and a supportive policy would see the HECS debts of 150 health workers wiped, on a condition individuals work in one of these centres for a minimum of three years.
Campbell Town Area Community Service Board chairperson David Gatenby said stress levels were rising in the community due to the absence of a local GP and a "tireless" search to attract another.
He said any policy or investment that supported rural health services in communities, like Campbell Town, was welcome.
"Unfortunately we have not had doctors here for six months, it is at a critical stage now, so any investment into rural communities, not just Campbell Town, but all over the state, is so important," he said.
"Sometimes we get forgotten in rural communities ... any policy, from any side of government, would be very beneficial."
Mr Gatenby said the closest GP services were located in Longford and Perth where appointment wait times were more than a month.
He said it meant huge travelling times for those living in Ross, Rosarden, Campbell Town and Avoca.
"We have aged people that have got to go to Launceston ... it is taking its toll on our community. The stress levels are going up, and it is unfortunate," Mr Gatenby said.
Labor leader Rebeccca White said their policy would take pressure off emergency departments and ambulance services by providing health care closer to where people live.
"It supports access to health care in regions where we know we have had a shortage of GPs," Ms White said.
She said Labor would reduce wasteful government expenses on items such as consultants, for a saving of up to $30 million, which could be put towards its regional health improvements.
"These savings will more than fully offset the ongoing cost of the policies," Ms White said.
Mr Rockliff asked how Labor planned to fund their health policy.
"Labor is trying to hoodwink Tasmanians with media announcements not backed with real plans," he said.
"They will employ 18 rural generalists and 90 nurse practitioners in rural and regional areas. They will take at least six to eight years to graduate, and under their costings, they will be paying nurse practitioners well below the national award wage.
"What's their plan in the meantime? Are they going to pull them out of our major hospitals?"
