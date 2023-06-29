The Examiner
'Tireless' search to find GP for regional Northern community

By Isabel Bird
June 30 2023 - 5:00am
Picture: File photo

A rural community in Northern Tasmania has struggled to find a replacement GP after the last one left six months ago, but the state government promises one will be found within three months.

Local News

