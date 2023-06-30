The Examiner
Home/Comment/Your Say
Have Your Say

YOUR SAY| 1 Million Women's rally empowering women

By Letters to the Editor
June 30 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
1 Million Women founder and author Natalie Isaacs. Picture: Supplied
1 Million Women founder and author Natalie Isaacs. Picture: Supplied

HOW wonderful that Launceston hosted the launch of 1 Million Women's 1MREADY climate action campaign ("A climate action call to arms for Launceston's women'' The Examiner, June 27). Across the globe, women are key to addressing environmental decline.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Your Say
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.