HOW wonderful that Launceston hosted the launch of 1 Million Women's 1MREADY climate action campaign ("A climate action call to arms for Launceston's women'' The Examiner, June 27). Across the globe, women are key to addressing environmental decline.
Unfortunately, however, not only are women underrepresented in environmental decision-making, but many of us feel disempowered or unsure how we can make a difference.
I've been a member of 1 Million Women for a few years. Natalie Issacs, founder, is a relatable, engaging character who unites women who share her love of the world around us. Isaacs, in combination with Northern Tasmania's proactive MP, Bridget Archer, would have been a conversation worth hearing. I'm sorry to have missed such an inspiring event.
Amy Hiller, Kew
I MIGHT not be the smartest cookie in the pack but I am having trouble coming to terms with the report on the University of Tasmania financial report (The Examiner, June 24).
It was reported that they made a loss of over 18 million dollars in 2022 compared to 1.2 million dollars the year before.
Okay, I can understand that things are difficult at the moment but then to turn around and give the university academic chief a $30,000 pay rise astounded me.
It has pushed his wages to over a million dollars a year. Doesn't make sense to me. Just unbelievable.
Cyril Patmore, Exeter
OF course multinationals are going to push back against our Federal Government proposal to make taxation laws more transparent. The consequences for these overseas owned companies, whose businesses are managed offshore to minimise their tax obligations (read responsibilities) will be payment of more tax in the host country.
This is not a time for our politicians and elected representatives to weaken, or give way to arguments from lobbyists, or threats from the multinationals themselves. They did just this a decade or so ago, when proposing the mining super profits tax. Overseas owner mining giants won, Australians lost! But on the other hand, our government stood up to the legal threats from the powerful tobacco league when proposing plain packaging for cigarettes, and won, in the international court. A world first courageous victory!
So, Federal politicians, keep the interests of our country and our community at heart, don't weaken under pressure, and keep the multinational bastards honest.
Dr Scott Bell, Trevallyn, Esmeralda Enterprises Environmental
IT IS with some disappointment that we hear of the imminent retirement of longtime Racing Reporter for The Examiner, Greg Mansfield.
He has been outstanding in his position over that time and in my opinion there hasn't been a better reporter or advocate for racing in Tasmania.
Greg's shoes will be hard to fill and I wish his replacement all the best.
Greg, enjoy your retirement with your wife and family.
Thanks for the memories!
It would be hoped that The Examiner gives Greg the opportunity to do a summation of his many years as a Racing reporter as I'm sure many would be interested in his 45 years involvement.
Ron Riley, Newstead
I'M not sure the anti-stadium people have hit the hysterical level as claimed by your correspondent David Champ (The Examiner, June 28), but his sums are a bit hysteric.
The $600 million being contributed by the federal government and the AFL falls well short of the anticipated true cost of $1 billion. Another Covid outburst, material shortages and a myriad of other potential delays could easily delay the 2028 completion date, and incur an additional $9 million in penalties, giving us a minimum total of $409 million to be contributed by Tasmanian tax payers.
If that $4 million+ was directed to the homeless and sick, the homeless and sick would not remain so.
Victor Marshall, Meander
