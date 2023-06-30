This is not a time for our politicians and elected representatives to weaken, or give way to arguments from lobbyists, or threats from the multinationals themselves. They did just this a decade or so ago, when proposing the mining super profits tax. Overseas owner mining giants won, Australians lost! But on the other hand, our government stood up to the legal threats from the powerful tobacco league when proposing plain packaging for cigarettes, and won, in the international court. A world first courageous victory!