Cost-of-living pressures, increasing interest rates and housing instability are all factors influencing women to enter or re-enter the workforce and find employment.
To help empower women to achieve economic independence through employment, the not-for-profit organisation Dress for Success Hobart has teamed up with the Migrant Resource Centre North in Launceston.
The program will provide migrant women with interview and employment clothing, as well as information sessions on interview techniques, application skills, and resume building.
Migrant Resource Centre North chief executive Ella Dixon said the visible transformation in women's confidence and demeanour is a testament to the impact of the program.
"There's nothing worse than turning up somewhere where you feel out of place or when you're dressed not quite right," she said.
"If you feel like you're well presented, you immediately feel competent."
Mrs Dixon said the program was beneficial in engaging migrant women with their local community and helping them feel a sense of connection and belonging.
"Starting a new job in a different country can be daunting and many of our clients have had limited or no experience attending interviews," she said.
"So receiving friendly advice and support ensures women dress to attire expectations and create a good first impression."
Dress for Success Hobart chief executive Amanda French said she is thrilled to report that 20 women have accessed Dress for Success's programs, resulting in positive outcomes.
"At Dress for Success, we firmly believe in removing barriers for women, regardless of their postcode, backgrounds, or circumstances," she said.
"We want all women to have access to the support they need to thrive.
"There are no eligibility criteria to access Dress for Success programs and services. All Tasmanian women entering or re-entering the workforce are eligible to access free support."
