The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Dress for Success supports Tasmanian women entering the workforce

Stephanie Dalton
By Stephanie Dalton
Updated June 29 2023 - 2:50pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dress for Success Hobart chief executive Amanda French with Migrant Resource Centre North chief executive Ella Dixon. Picture by Paul Scambler
Dress for Success Hobart chief executive Amanda French with Migrant Resource Centre North chief executive Ella Dixon. Picture by Paul Scambler

Cost-of-living pressures, increasing interest rates and housing instability are all factors influencing women to enter or re-enter the workforce and find employment.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephanie Dalton

Stephanie Dalton

Journalist

The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.