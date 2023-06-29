The five candidates in the City of Launceston mayoral by-election are going head-to-head in a public forum hosted by the Launceston Chamber of Commerce.
Follow the event live below (blog may take a moment to load):
Voting is currently open to fill the vacancy at the City of Launceston council left in the wake of Councillor Danny Gibson's resignation as mayor.
Five councillors are in the race: acting mayor Matthew Garwood, acting deputy mayor Andrea Dawkins, Alan Harris, Dr George Razay and Tim Walker.
The ballot opened on June 16, and as of June 28 the TEC reports 23,017 out of the city's 49,025 registered voters had returned their ballots.
Voting is compulsory, and the deadline for the postal ballot is 2pm on Tuesday, July 11.
The count is set to begin on July 12.
Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils. Tips email joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni
