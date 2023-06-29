Launceston has followed the lead of the nation with a higher number of babies born in 2021.
A record number of 315,705 babies were born nationwide, which was 20,000 more than the year before - an increase of 6.7 per cent, according to data released by the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare.
AIHW spokesperson Ms Deanna Eldridge said the birth rate was 61 per 1,000 women of reproductive age (15-44 years) which was up from 56 births per 1,000 women in 2020.
However this was lower than a recent peak in 2007 which say 66 births per 1,000 women.
The spike was also been experienced at the Launceston General Hospital (LGH), with the number of births up by 22 in 2021 compared to the previous year.
LGH clinical director for women's and children's services Amanda Dennis said the increase was noticed at the time both locally and around the country.
"Speaking to our colleagues around the country, they also had felt that they had been really busy with an increased number of births," she said.
Having children could have been a response to the other milestones that people missed out on during the pandemic, she said.
Dr Dennis said during this time people were restricted in career decisions or travel overseas.
"So a lot of young couples decided that they [would] just bring their families forward," she said.
Other plans may have been on hold so people may have just decided "let's just get on and have our families," she said.
The LGH was experiencing a slight drop off now, which was reflective nationwide, Dr Dennis said.
She said perhaps families that had planned to have a baby now would have had it a year or two early, but there could be other broader factors too.
With the cost of living, increase in inflation, and concerns about housing, people were perhaps putting their family plans on hold for while until they're certain about what the economic situation means for them, Dr Dennis said.
The AIHW's data also showed that more women are giving birth later in life.
In 2021, around 1 in 4 women who gave birth were aged 35 years and over.
"Average maternal age continues to increase for first-time mothers (from 28.4 years in 2011 to 29.7 years in 2021) and for those who have given birth previously (from 31.3 years in 2011 to 32.2 years in 2021),' said Ms Eldridge.
But that's a trend that doesn't correlate with Tasmanian data, Dr Dennis said.
The average age that Tasmanian women have children is little younger than women on the mainland, she said.
Key Facts from the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare's study on births in 2021
