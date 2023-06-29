Increased speed limits and an extra Tamar River bridge headline drivers' wishlists ahead of a major East Tamar Highway upgrade.
Speed limits max out at 100km/h on the 50km stretch between Launceston and George Town, which is set to share in a $420 million funding pool.
Of the 400-plus people who provided suggestions for the highway's upgrade, more than 200 agreed speed limits should be upped to 110km/h on straight sections of road.
Many agreed an increased speed limit, combined with more speed cameras, would help reduce tailgating, which had become a "common occurrence" on the highway.
The Department of State Growth confirmed a speed limit review would be considered.
A new Tamar bridge or ferry - crossing from either Newnham or Rocherlea, or between George Town and Beauty Point - was suggested by 169 respondents.
A new $400 million Tamar bridge is already in line to be built by 2028.
The community consultation was conducted late last year and also highlighted how the highway could better cater for cyclists and heavy vehicles.
Infrastructure Minister Michael Ferguson said a final strategy for the East Tamar Highway upgrade would be released later this year.
"A total of 418 individual comments were received during the consultation," Mr Ferguson said.
"Improvements to the East Tamar Highway are likely to include safety improvements such as road-widening and intersection works, extra overtaking opportunities and duplication of sections and support for active transport.
"The East Tamar Highway Corridor Strategy will prioritise upgrades, with individual projects to be delivered in future based on available budget allocations.
"Enhancing this section of the East Tamar Highway is part of a joint commitment to improving highways in the north of the state to improve safety and efficiency on these key routes."
The $420 million funding pool will be shared between the Bass, East Tamar and West Tamar highways.
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as an ACM journalist for seven years. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au
