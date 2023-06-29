The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

East Tamar Highway upgrades: drivers call for faster speed limit, new Tamar bridge

Hamish Geale
By Hamish Geale
Updated June 29 2023 - 4:28pm, first published 4:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Members of the public have had their say on an impending East Tamar Highway upgrade. File picture
Members of the public have had their say on an impending East Tamar Highway upgrade. File picture

Increased speed limits and an extra Tamar River bridge headline drivers' wishlists ahead of a major East Tamar Highway upgrade.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hamish Geale

Hamish Geale

Journalist

Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as an ACM journalist for seven years. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.