Unsatisfied staff 'voting with their feet' and leaving, says union

Staff within the new TasTAFE are unsure about the future direction of the business, some are unsatisfied with their jobs and a majority are still not clear why the changes were made, according to a survey.
It has been over a year since the state government made TasTAFE a government business on July 1, 2022.
An appeal by TasTAFE currently sits with Fair Work Australia, where it wants to overturn a recent decision that forces them to pay new staff the same wages and conditions as older staff.
A recent TasTAFE survey of 508 staff, accounting for more than half of the organisation, showed that just 35 per cent felt positive about TasTAFE's future, and 29 per cent did not.
Of the entire cohort, 19 per cent were unsatisfied with their job, and 21 per cent were apathetic about job satisfaction.
Almost half were unclear about why the organisation transitioned to a government business.
The teacher workforce at TasTAFE was 413 FTE as at December last year, which was a drop from 460 in October that year.
Australian Education Union state president David Genford said many TasTAFE staff were voting with their feet, either going back to their old jobs or retiring early.
He said the promise for 100 teachers from the state government was not being followed.
"Workloads are increasing as a result of severe teacher shortages, made worse as teachers leave due to declining working conditions at TasTAFE," Mr Genford said.
"As found in a recent employee survey, only one in eight respondents said they had seen a positive change since TasTAFE was privatised. While only around one third of respondents said they thought TasTAFE has a positive and successful future," he said.
"Employees are feeling burnt out, unsupported by their employer, and are rightly feeling dejected after being kicked out of the public service and let with inferior working conditions."
TasTAFE acting chief executive Fiona Le Gassick said staff continued to provide high quality services during the transition period.
She said teacher numbers had increased in 2023, with 63 new teachers employed, on top of the 48 employed in 2022.
"As a service-based organisation, our staff are critical to our purpose and what we do, which is why we have a significant focus on the attraction, recruitment, retention and recognition of our people," Ms Le Gassick said.
"Our investment in our people has seen the majority of our staff remain with the organisation over the past 12 months as well as welcoming new talent to our business."
Ms Le Gassick said the survey related specifically to staff sentiment on communication about the government business changes, and was not a general staff satisfaction survey.
She said TasTAFe had held a number of cultural transformation workshops with staff, with more taking place this week, and a new cultural director had been employed.
Further, that the business was in negotiation stage of an enterprise agreement with teachers, in accordance with Fair Work process.
"TasTAFE has decided to appeal the recent Fair Work decision, however as this is currently before the Commission, will not be commenting any further," she said.
"We are committed to negotiating conditions for teachers, and all staff, that value and recognise their efforts and commitment to our learners"
