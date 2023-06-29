The Examiner
Strikers to play Gold Coast Knights in Australia Cup Round of 32

By Rodney Woods
Updated June 29 2023 - 12:29pm, first published 12:25pm
The Devonport Strikers will play Gold Coast Knights in the Australia Cup Round of 32. File picture.
They say it's better to be late than never and that was how the Devonport Strikers had to think when the Australia Cup Round of 32 draw was announced on the evening of June 28.

