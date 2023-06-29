Brad Cox-Goodyer has achieved plenty throughout his career and now he can add Tasmanian captain to his résumé.
North Launceston's coach will captain the men's representative team against Queensland on Saturday, while Clarence's Jacinta Limbrick will lead the women's.
The 30-year-old Northern Bomber has won five Tasmanian State League premierships, two Darrel Baldock Medals and two Alastair Lynch Medals just to name a few and is still ticking off achievements.
"It's a pretty humbling experience and opportunity that I get to captain the state, especially this year with all the hype around Tasmania and Tasmanian football," Cox-Goodyer said.
"I think it's going to be something to look back on after everything's done and really be proud, especially this year, I think it's more important than ever - the spotlight is on Tassie footy at the moment.
"I know there's a few rumblings around that there might be a bit of a protest to anti-stadium on Saturday and there'll be a lot of the yes stadium stickers, so there'll be a bit of a subplot but hopefully we get a few people there.
"It's just for the one cause, we're all there to better Tasmanian football, represent our state and if we can grow a better pathway for our juniors coming through, so they get an opportunity to play at high level, we'll do our part."
Captaining North Launceston to the 2018 and 2019 TSL premierships, Cox-Goodyer is eager to get back into the role, having played as a coach since 2021.
"Just being able to just play and get back to why I play football has been great," he said.
"To be named captain of such a talented team and representing Tasmania at senior level, it's going to be a great experience.
"I haven't captained a state side before, I've been vice-captain back in the Mariners [former under-18s program] - it's a long time ago now."
The role of captaincy was a shock for Limbrick, who is the only player in Saturday's team to have played in the 2016 match against Northern Territory.
"I'm absolutely stoked. It's a massive privilege to be a part of the team but being captain is an absolutely amazing achievement," she said.
"It's probably the biggest achievement to date for any girl that pulls on the map on Saturday, considering 2016 was the last state game - so it's been a very long time coming.
"Everyone should be very proud, very honoured and very privileged to wear this guernsey on Saturday."
Limbrick was informed of her role by coach Deb Reynolds, who said her performances in the All-Star Series impressed and the decision to make her captain was unanimous among the coaching group.
The captaincy completes a roller-coaster few years for Limbrick.
"In 2019, I had the year off as I was pregnant," she said.
"I came back in 2020, played that year out and was club best and fairest in 2021 and then I fell pregnant again.
"Last year, I had a baby and I'm back playing this year. The journey between the last four years has been absolutely amazing for my body to be able to bounce back the way it has.
"I'm so proud of how far I've come and hopefully I can make my kids very proud on the weekend."
The matches are at North Hobart Oval at 11.55am (women) and 2.15pm (men).
