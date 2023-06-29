Australia's "mightiest marathon" charity event returned to Launceston yesterday in the fourth of its seven consecutive 42.2 kilometre runs performed in the name of protecting children against sexual abuse.
A gruelling national endurance challenge, the 777 Marathon annually tasks runners with fundraising for the child protection organisation Bravehearts, which provides educational programs to safeguard the futures of Australian children.
In its ninth year, the 777 kicked off its itinerary in Perth on Monday, June 26, before working its way through Adelaide, Melbourne and Launceston in consecutive days before heading to Sydney, Canberra and culminating at the Gold Coast on Sunday, July 2.
The event's goal is to raise funds for its educational programs which, Bravehearts report, aim to help the approximately one in four children experience child sexual abuse.
Canberra's Jess Peil was one of 19 marathon runners taking on the Bravehearts national challenge - and the events leading fundraiser for 2023, totalling a remarkable $38,000 at the time of writing - and said she ran for the organisation's strong message.
"Protection of kids is so important and we need to do whatever we can to keep them safe," Ms Peil said.
"If we can do anything to spread the good word of Bravehearts and raise them some funds, we should."
This is Ms Piel's fifth time running the 777 and said Launceston was her favourite course with its scenic track behind University of Tasmania Stadium around the North Esk River.
The Bravehearts 777 Marathon will culminate at the Gold Coast Marathon on Sunday, July 2.
Donations to Bravehearts can be made at https://fundraise.bravehearts.org.au/event/777marathon23/donate
Reporter for The Examiner, Launceston, with a passion for arts, culture, community and people. Contact me at declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au
