A modest surplus and a lower debt burden are on the cards for the City of Launceston after councillors ratified its 2023/2024 budget.
Heralded as a "statement of our values" by acting deputy mayor Andrea Dawkins, the budget includes $20.6 million for capital works with almost $19 million allocated to renewal projects.
Budget papers for the 2023-24 financial year show the council expects $131.5 million in revenue, to be offset by $130.91 million in expenses.
This leaves an operating surplus of $681,000, the first since 2018.
When extra, non-ongoing budgetary items like grants for capital works and the city's $4.5 million contribution to the Tamar Estuary River Health Action Plan is accounted for the overall result is forecast to be a $2.4 million deficit.
This is less than half of the $4.9 million deficit recorded for the 2022-23 financial year.
The council also plans to reduce its debt burden, borrowing $6 million originally slated for 2022-23, but paying down $20 million which will bring overall debt to $12 million.
Of the $20.6 million earmarked for capital works over the upcoming financial year, $1.4 million of which will come from external grants.
There will be $18.7 million spent on renewal and upgrade projects and $1.9 million will be spent on new capital works.
Recreation spaces rank high in this expenditure with $1.5 million allocated to stage two of the Alexandra Suspension Bridge project and $1.1 million to renew the City Park play space and duck pond.
Arts spaces are also being given a boost with $1.2 million allocated to the redevelopment of the Princess Theatre and Earl Arts Centre.
More than $5.1 million is tipped for road and footpath redevelopment projects across the city, which includes $1.1 million in non-council funding.
A total of $2.2 million has been set aside for upgrade projects, including $300,000 in grants for road safety program and $250,000 to upgrade the YMCA
New funding commitments include $500,000 for a pump track and $35,000 for works at the Carr Villa Cemetery.
Speaking at the June 29 council meeting, councillor Alan Harris said the breadth of funding commitments would support all aspects of Launceston community life.
"So many things are in there," Cr Harris said.
"Unfortunately not everyone gets what they want, but it is something that shows that the council is listening the community."
Extra funds for the Albert Hall Renewal Project, which is expected to require up to $6 million beyond the original federal funding, were not included.
Councillor Tim Walker raised the issue at the June 29 meeting, as a May report suggested the council could cover the blow-out in a future budget.
The council's chief financial officer Nathan Williams said this depended on a review of the council's financial position, and the money could be redirected from other projects or cash reserves.
"Some projects may have a reduction in budget," Mr Williams said.
"Some projects may not continue and that will come to the council ... so there may be some additional funding available there.
"We've also got the cash reserves to be able to do it as well."
Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils. Tips email joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni
