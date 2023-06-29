Tasmanian Senator Helen Polley has dismissed as "rubbish" reports of an internal Labor split over the federal government's 60-day medications dispensing policy.
The government's new rules allowing consumers to take home 60 days' worth of medicine treating certain chronic illnesses will begin to take effect from September.
The government claimed that the new rules could save some Tasmanians taking medication regularly $180 per year per medication.
Senator Polley said she supported the policy "100 per cent", but acknowledged she was concerned about its effect on smaller community pharmacies.
The rules change, unveiled in May by the Albanese government, is being vigorously opposed by the Pharmacy Guild of Australia, which commissioned a study that claimed up to 20,000 pharmacist jobs could be lost and over 600 pharmacies closed as a result of the policy.
Mainland newspapers this week reported that Senator Polley opened up a division in the Labor federal caucus by suggesting pharmacists would be hurt by the policy.
But she dismissed those reports, saying she had only taken some of her constituents' concerns to the Prime Minister.
"I fully support the 60-day scripts and the policy we've taken, because it's not going to affect all drugs, and it's going to be phased in, and it's good for consumers," Senator Polley said.
But having grown up in a rural area, she said she knew how important pharmacies were for rural communities.
"For all pharmacists, there will be a change in their financial circumstances - that's inevitable," she said.
"I've just advocated that we need to ensure that there is no detrimental impact on those smaller community pharmacies ... we need to make sure these pharmacies stay open."
Senator Polley has said the government needed to collect enough data to to analyse the policy and ensure smaller, regional pharmacies are not overly disadvantaged.
"I want to make sure there will be no unintended consequences for smaller rural pharmacies," she said.
Her comments came amid growing tension between federal Labor and the Pharmacy Guild over the dispensing policy change.
Lyons Labor MHA Brian Mitchell on Thursday claimed that the guild had launched a publicity campaign against the policy and was targeting eight of Labor's most marginal seats, including Lyons.
He said the policy was based on expert independent advice and was backed by "every health and consumer group in the country".
Mr Mitchell said 60-day dispensing would save Tasmanians that require regular medication hundreds of dollars a year.
"This marginal seats campaign isn't negotiation, it's intimidation, it's a powerful lobby group throwing a tantrum because it isn't getting its own way," he said.
"It's doomed to fail because the government is determined to do what's right, not what's politically expedient.
"I won't be swayed from acting in the best interests of my community by threatening my political self-interest - my duty is to look after my community, not myself
He has taken the concerns of local pharmacists in Lyons to the Prime Minister, he said.
"We will always ensure that community pharmacies, particularly in the regions, continue to have a bright future, and that pharmacists can play an increasingly important role in health delivery," Mr Mitchell said.
