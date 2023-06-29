Cash to guarantee inland water security could unlock the full potential of Northern farms.
The Northern Midlands Irrigation Scheme received a $109 million injection from the federal government on Thursday, June 29.
The project is co-funded with the state government, who has chipped in $72.3 million for the project.
Tasmanian Primary Industries and Water Minister Jo Palmer said irrigation was transforming the state's industry, creating jobs and expanding farm production to meet growing demand for premium products.
She said there were farmers who had diversified from traditional grazing to high-value horticultural crops after gaining access to irrigation water.
Ms Palmer said the government was working with the Commonwealth and landowners to continue to "deliver irrigation infrastructure that is the envy of the nation".
Federal Environment and Water Minister Tanya Plibersek said the project was critical, alongside the Sassafras-Wesley Vale Irrigation Scheme Augmentation, which also received $62.1 million from the Commonwealth.
"The projects will unlock hundreds of Tasmanian jobs and more agriculture in Tasmania," Ms Plibersek said.
"It's a win for Tassie farmers, a win for jobs and a win for the economy."
Labor Lyons MHR Brian Mitchell said the investment continued to transform the state's agricultural landscape.
"My electorate is full of passionate farmers who will reap the benefits, and the creation of local jobs for regional Tasmania is a win-win situation," Mr Mitchell said.
The two projects is expected to employ over 150 people during its construction and is set to support 450 ongoing jobs.
Once built, almost 15,000 extra hectares of land will have access to irrigations.
The timeline for the Northern Midlands and Sassafras-Wesley Vale schemes is to be completed in 2025 and 2026 respectively.
Molly Appleton is a senior journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
