Nearly 100,000 jobs in Tasmania could be affected by the adoption of artificial intelligence and automation technologies, a report by consultancy Suburbtrends claimed this week.
But one Launceston pharmacist is showing that advances in technology aren't always something to be feared.
Jason Martin, owner of Youngtown Pharmacy on Hobart Road, last year purchased an automated picking machine, which can locate and deliver batches of needed medicine to the front counter at the push of a button.
He said the BD Rowa machine cost "more than a new car", but it was worth every cent.
"I think it's really important for any business to be thinking about the way they go about their practice and whether it's the most efficient, economical way of doing it," Mr Martin said.
"In early 2022, we were a growing business and we needed to come up with ways to continue doing what we were doing sustainably, so I made the decision to purchase the machine and have it installed."
The machine is a robot that can traverse along the shelves of the pharmacy's stock room and select any of the stored medicines and deliver it to the counter.
Its manufacturers boast highest accuracy, with the machine able to handle 4000 packages per metre, serving up to 5000 customers per day.
Mr Martin said his staff were flat out in the first half of last year, working hard just to stay ahead of customer orders.
"We've always had really good wait times, for the pharmacy, but as we were a growing practice, still being able to meet that consumer expectation was something I wanted to ensure I had the infrastructure to be able to do," he said.
"When we installed the robot and flicked it on, all the stress, the intensity, the pressure just evaporated.
"It's been a really important component of the way I want my business to operate going forward."
He said the decision to buy the robot wasn't a cost-saving exercise.
"It's about better utilisation of my existing resources," he said.
"As an example, I estimate conservatively that an hour of my clinicians' time is now freed up from doing non-clinical activity.
"We are now able to re-invest that into doing health services, such as vaccinations, med checks and other beneficial components, rather than running around with our little picklist trying to find stock on the shelf."
He said COVID accelerated technological advances in society "by at least five years".
He said there other aspects of his business could be automated and he will consider eventually adopting them.
The Suburbtrends report noted that the future workforce impact of automation depended on the "adaptability and skills of the labour force".
"If workers can promptly acquire the skills required for the new, automated economy, they could transition into new roles, potentially curtailing unemployment," the report read.
"Conversely, if the skills gap is substantial and retraining is challenging, unemployment could escalate."
Devonport and the Launceston suburbs of Riverside and Newnham were among the places in the top half of Tasmania most likely to be affected by automation and artificial intelligence technology.
Devonport, with over 2700 workers potentially impacted, was the state's second-most vulnerable place.
Riverside was eighth on the list, and Newnham was 12th, with 1653 and 1384 workers potentially impacted, respectively.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.