Launceston are looking forward to their second NTFAW premier encounter under lights this season.
The Blues will be keen to turn their fortunes around after losing their night fixture to Old Scotch in round two.
They take on South Launceston at Youngtown Oval at 7pm in a fourth versus sixth round-nine battle.
Coach Ivo Agostini praised his young team's effort in what has been a different season for the previously dominant Blues who lost a host of experience during the off-season.
"I've blooded a lot of young girls from under-17s this year and am giving them a taste early of what's to come for them and they've really taken it with both hands," he said.
"They're the ones who have played really well for us.
"I'm pretty happy with what I've got in the future to come. It's just a matter of getting through this year.
"I have three or four young girls coming up again this week."
Agostini said Delta Witt would become the latest under-17 to make her senior debut for the club on Friday.
The Blues' under-17s are undefeated and on top of the ladder.
Launceston got the chocolates 5.3 (33) to 2.8 (20) when they played the Bulldogs in round five at George Town's Blue Gum Park.
They raced out of the gates with a 19-0 first quarter and hung on.
"The weather played a bit of a factor in that," Agostini said.
"There was a pretty strong breeze one way and I changed a few girls around in positions and just got them to surge the ball forward.
"And then swapped it back around and defended when we were kicking against the wind."
The Blues fell 8.1 (49) to 2.3 (15) against Scottsdale last weekend.
"We had a very good start and kicked the first two goals, we only had 16 on the field so no bench hurt," Agostini said.
The coach said the Blues, who have been without players due to work commitments and representative games, were expecting to have at least 18 players on Friday night.
Kelsie Hill has been named as an emergency for the Tasmanian representative match against Queensland.
In other games, Old Launcestonians and Bridgenorth face-off in a top-of-the-table clash at Invermay Park on Saturday while fifth-placed Scottsdale welcome third-ranked Old Scotch.
Abbey Green, Jen Guy (OLs), Dearne Taylor (Scottsdale) and Jenna Griffiths (Bridgenorth) are among the players that will be unavailable this week due to Saturday's representative game.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
