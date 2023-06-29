The construction of a state-of-the-art ambulance station in Beaconsfield is nearing completion.
The $1.9 million project is expected to be completed this November and is one of six new rural and regional ambulance stations being built across the state.
Premier and Health Minister Jeremy Rockliff said the new facility help improve Ambulance Tasmania's call-out response, provide training room facilities and improved infection control measures, and improve the general amenity for all users.
"We are building the infrastructure we need to support the investments we are making in ambulance and paramedic services across the state," he said.
"This is one of six new rural ambulance stations being built around Tasmania funded through our Statewide Rural Hospital and Ambulance Station Fund.
"This is a crucial investment. It is so important we upgrade our facilities to support our hard-working paramedics.
"These stations will support the delivery of life-saving services to our rural and remote communities now and into the future, including Bridgewater ambulance station which I was pleased to open in May this year."
In addition to the Beaconsfield and Bridgewater ambulance stations, the construction of the Queenstown ambulance station is expected to be completed in November 2023.
"Planning for new ambulance stations at Longford and Oatlands is now complete and the 2023-24 state budget provides additional funding of $5.6 million over the next two years to progress these projects," Mr Rockliff said.
"Planning for the new Bicheno ambulance station is also well underway and we continue to engage with key stakeholders."
