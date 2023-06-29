After months of workshops and community consultation, City of Launceston councillors have approved a rise to residents' rates as part of its 2023-24 budget.
From July 1 ratepayers will pay 6.1721 cents for every dollar of assessed land value, with a minimum fixed charge of $326.80.
READ MORE: 'I'll break your neck' carjacker threatened
This represents a 4.5 per cent increase over the 2022/23 fixed charge of $312.80, and a 4.7 per cent increase to the general rate.
Monthly CPI data for May shows inflation is currently 5.6 per cent, however the council agenda noted the most recent quarterly figure at 6.9 per cent.
Councillor Hugh McKenzie told councillors at the June 29 council meeting keeping the rate increase to a minimum was an achievement to be proud of given the broader economic context.
"I see this budget as something where we've actually shown good financial leadership," Cr McKenzie said.
"To come in at 4.5 percent against a 6.9 per cent inflation rate in a time where it's very, very tough and people are talking about energy increases and various other bits and pieces that are going around.
"The reality of it is, it is actually a really good, sensible, well-managed budget increase."
Acting mayor Matthew Garwood added the incremental increase to the rates was more akin to a "snail" rather than being a rates slug, while councillor Danny Gibson acknowledged even a small increase to rates could cause financial stress and urged struggling residents to seek help.
Acting deputy mayor Andrea Dawkins said good financial management sent a clear, positive message to residents in neighbouring councils that may be subject to amalgamation.
"It is a statement of our values," Cr Dawkins said.
"It's also a statement that we are the pre-eminent council in this area at a time where I think we need to really show our powers to our extended communities.
"We don't know what's going to happen over the next 12 months, there may be forced amalgamations. We need to position ourselves as a solid dependable council who understands fiscal management."
The general rate for commercial land outside the CBD will increase by 4.5 per cent, up to 7.3 cents per dollar of assessed land value.
The rate for CBD businesses will increase by less than one per cent, remaining about eight cents per dollar of assessed land value.
Rates for land used for public purposes, primary production and sporting and recreation will all be varied to match the 4.7 per cent increase on residential rates.
Waste management fees are set to increase by more than 10 per cent, which the council said was due to a 14 per cent increase in their costs.
Annual collection fees for an 85 litre garbage bin and recycle bin will increase by 14.6 per cent, from $148.30 to $170.
Those with a 240 litre garbage bin will pay 15.9 per cent more per year, with costs increasing from $317.40 to $368.
As in previous years rates are to be paid in four instalments, with the first due on August 31.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils. Tips email joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni
Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils. Tips email joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.