George Town are reaping the benefits of NTFAW Friday night footy with Saints co-coach Dave Marshall highlighting ways it has helped the club.
The fourth-placed Saints will play their second Friday night home game of the season at 7pm against third-ranked Deloraine in division one.
Not only does the time slot suit some players that normally can't play but it also frees up helpers for the club's Saturday football commitments.
Marshall said wing Rubi Everard and defender Cara Digby, who have played three games between them this season, were in for the Saints.
It's come at a good time as Chantelle Clarke, who sustained a long-term knee injury against Longford, Cloe Trudgeon (back soreness) and Ella Jones (illness) are out this weekend.
The Saints will enter their round nine match-up against the Kangaroos with form after defeating Longford 6.11 (47) to 5.2 (32) last weekend.
Marshall said the team hit the ground running after a three-week break due to byes and played their home ground well.
"The onballers put a lot of pressure on the opposition around the contested ball which was really good," he said.
"There were a fair few turnovers and opportunities to reward ourselves from those efforts."
Deloraine had the Saints' measure when they met in round seven.
They kept George Town scoreless in the first half before recording a 10.15 (75) to 3.1 (19) victory.
"Hopefully this time it's a lot more competitive and the score's a lot closer than it was last time. They're a very good side," Marshall said.
"We can improve on being accountable for our opposition players more than anything because last time we just allowed them to run free a bit.
"If we can apply a bit more pressure it might give us a bit more of an opportunity to turn the ball over."
Marshall added the Blue Gum Park upgrade had been of great benefit to the players.
"We've got a brand new surface, great lights and a good fence so we can train there now whether it's wet or dry, it doesn't matter because the ground holds up the same due to the new drainage," he said.
"It's a perfect surface now."
He noted previously the ground would get too boggy and the team would have train elsewhere, including in gyms.
The Saints have four wins and three losses this season and Taylar Marshall played her 50th game recently.
Meanwhile, there's a top-of-the-table clash between Hillwood and Meander Valley at Hillwood on Saturday while Longford hosts East Coast.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.