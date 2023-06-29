A couple rescued from misadventure at Quamby Bluff, near Deloraine say they're sorry for being "stupid".
Liz Conor and her partner Paul Leadbetter had left their Airbnb for a hike without water, torches or appropriate wet-weather clothes on Sunday, June 25.
Dr Conor thanked the State Emergency Service and Tasmania Police for rescuing them.
"We want to let them know how sorry we are," Dr Conor said.
"We didn't have any water, torches or appropriate clothes. We didn't let anyone know where we were going and when to expect us to return. It was just stupid."
The Melbourne couple had required the assistance of Tasmania Police and State Emergency Services after getting lost while on a walk.
"The Airbnb had left a booklet with instructions on little walks," she said.
"We thought we would ramble up to a hidden fern valley, because the trail was marked out."
The walk to the hidden fern valley extended to attempting a second Quamby Bluff walk, which Dr Conor said she had known the trail.
However, she said they hadn't considered the soon to be setting sunlight.
"It was one of those bizarre things, we couldn't find the sixth marker for either walk," she said.
"Then we thought it's going to get dark, and we just went backwards and forwards and we couldn't find the way out."
At this stage, Dr Conor said she rang her sister, who thought the call with bad reception was initially a prank.
Further unsuccessful calls to 000, she said they finally were able to get through to her mum.
"I was screaming 'LOST', but she couldn't hear us so she gave the phone to my sister," she said.
She said her sister contacted Tasmania Police, and alongside the SES, rescuers were on the way.
The instruction booklet left open in the Airbnb was the clue SES worked from to locate them, Dr Conor said.
She said there had one moment of false hope when they heard a voice, however her echoes of 'cooee' led rescuers into a different direction.
After some time, Dr Conor said the SES had returned to the spot where they had first heard the couple, and shortly locate them.
"The only signal I had was my voice," she said.
Dr Conor said the experience had led to a desire to give back, and one way recommended to them by their rescuers was to join the SES.
She said Mr Leadbetter wanted to join the service when they planned to move to Tasmania in a couple of years time.
Following the rescue, Police Inspector Luke Manhood said weather conditions were capable of changing quickly.
"We're reminding people to be prepared before embarking on walks in the Tasmanian wilderness," Inspector Manhood said.
"It is important that anyone planning on exploring Tasmania's wilderness or alpine areas carries the necessary equipment to keep themselves safe should they run into difficulty, even if you are a local or experienced bush walker."
Molly Appleton is a senior journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
