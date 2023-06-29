One of the most thrilling and long-running plays in West End history makes its way into IO Performance. A lawyer hires an actor to tutor him in recounting to family and friends a story that has long troubled him concerning events that transpired when he attended the funeral of an elderly recluse. There he caught sight of the woman in black, the mere mention of whom terrifies the locals. The lady is a spectre who haunts the neighborhood where her illegitimate child was accidentally killed. Anyone who sees her dies. The lawyer has invited some friends to watch as he and the actor recreate the events of that dark and stormy night. Nine performances will take place over two weeks at IO HQ on Cimitiere Street.