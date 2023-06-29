Tassie Makers Winter Festival
1 July
A wonderful shopping experience with something for the whole family is in store. Spend the day exploring arts, crafts, and handmade treasures with live music, food and activities for children. The event runs from 9am to 3pm at the Launceston Conference Centre (Door of Hope Complex.)
Representative Football
1 July
Representative football returns as Tasmania faces Queensland at North Hobart Oval on Saturday. It's the first time a Tasmanian senior men's side has played since 2017 and since 2016 for the women's. The women's game starts at 11.55am and men's at 2.15pm. Tickets are $10 and can be found on Trybooking.com
Eid Hungama by the Pakistani Society of Launceston
2 July
The Pakistani Society of Launceston invites people from all over Tasmania to come celebrate the rich culture of Pakistan at their much awaited event, Eid Hungama. Wander through stalls of delicate jewellery, clothing, and food. The event also features a silly circus, face painting, fairy floss, coin rides and more. It will be held at St. Ailbes Hall from 1pm to 5pm. Entry is free.
Piano recital by Sarah Cabrol-Douat
2 July
Come and hear Sarah Cabrol-Douat, a Paris based pianist perform a recital at the Pilgrim Uniting Church in the city. Sarah will be performing a selection of works from Mozart, Beethoven and Chopin. Sunday 2 July at 3pm. Free entry but donations are welcome.
NAIDOC Week
2-9 July
The theme for this year's NAIDOC week is For Our Elders and a number of events will be held in Launceston to honour teachers, leaders and trailblazers. There'll be a traditional flag raising, a NAIDOC ball and other events across the week. On 4 July, there'll be face painting, kids activities, a free BBQ lunch and balloon art. There will also be a NAIDOC Street March on the 7 July starting at the Tasmanian Aboriginal Centre and heading towards Civic Square.
3 on 3 Wheelchair Basketball in Launceston
5 July
ParaQuad Tasmania presents 3 on 3 Wheelchair Basketball in Launceston!
Equipment & Coaching provided. Takes place every Wednesday evening from 24 May to 5 July 2023 at 146 Abbott Street in Newstead, From 5.30pm to 6.30pm. The first two sessions are free and then it's $5 per night. For more information contact ParaQuad Tasmania
The Woman in Black
5-15 July
One of the most thrilling and long-running plays in West End history makes its way into IO Performance. A lawyer hires an actor to tutor him in recounting to family and friends a story that has long troubled him concerning events that transpired when he attended the funeral of an elderly recluse. There he caught sight of the woman in black, the mere mention of whom terrifies the locals. The lady is a spectre who haunts the neighborhood where her illegitimate child was accidentally killed. Anyone who sees her dies. The lawyer has invited some friends to watch as he and the actor recreate the events of that dark and stormy night. Nine performances will take place over two weeks at IO HQ on Cimitiere Street.
Landscape Revisited & Reimagined - exhibition opening & Q&A
7-8 July
Gallery Pejean will be hosting Michael Weitnauer's solo exhibition which opens on 7 July. Over the past three years, with the challenges of the worldwide pandemic and lockdowns, Michael saw the opportunity to revisit some of his favourite places within Tasmania that he hadn't been to for some time and to create some fresh works of the revisited landscape. This has resulted in the Reimagined Series of paintings, of which are four in the Gallery Pejean exhibition Landscape Revisited & Reimagined. This new series of paintings focuses on imagination and fantasy. There'll also be an informal artist talk and Q&A on Saturday 8 July at 11am. Contact Gallery Pejean for bookings.
Make it place: family craft fun!
11 July
Join the family-favourite Make it Place craft sessions where you can create everything from rockets to bridges, animals and robots. Work on your own solo craft creation or build something big with the help of old or new friends. All materials are supplied at each session. Bring your budding craft skills and imagination and let the fun begin. The QVMAG Make it Place is a free family activity. No bookings are required, simply join in on the day to enjoy this activity.
Exhibition floor talk: HJ King - Getting revved up
19 July
Hear from Senior Curator Jon Addison as we explore the HJ King: cameras and carburettors exhibition in this floor talk series. Over several months, Mr Addison has been taking audiences through different aspects of King's life and art. The exhibition has been on display since August last year. HJ King was a rev-head and his photography shows his love for speed and exploration, in particular, his love of motorcycles. In this talk, Jon Addison will examine how King harnessed his passion for engines and used it in many aspects of his life. From 12 to 12:30pm.
Geraldine Hickey Live
22 July
Launceston comedy lovers will have a chance to see Geraldine Hickey live before she heads off to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Organisers have a second showing after Hickey's 7.30pm performance sold out. From 2016 to 2021 Geraldine was a co-host on the radio show Breakfasters on RRR, and has had multiple appearances on ABC Radio, Triple M and the Hit Network. You may have also seen Geraldine on The Project, Have You Been Paying Attention? and Hughesy, We Have a Problem. Fresh Comedy presents Geraldine Hickey live at Du Cane, plus supports on Saturday, July 22, 7.30pm and 9pm. Tickets available at Trybooking.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.