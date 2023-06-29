The conviction of a Swansea couple for the pre-planned execution of popular Campbell Town man Shane Barker looks set to open the way for up to $500,000 in reward money to be paid.
Cedric Harper Jordan, 71, and Noelene June Jordan, 69, were found guilty and sentenced to 22 years jail on Wednesday for the cowardly gunning down of Mr Barker in 2009.
Tasmania Police assistant commissioner Adrian Bodnar said in 2021, Tasmania Police increased rewards to $500,000 for seven cases, including that of Shane Barker.
"To receive a reward a person must provide information that leads to, or contributes to a conviction," he said.
"Each application is assessed on a case of case basis.
"Rewards are signed off by the Commissioner of Police and paid by Tasmania Police.
"Tasmania Police does not provide details about whether a reward has been paid or for what case, as it could potentially jeopardise those who provided information."
Mr Bodnar said rewards were an important investigative tool that may entice people with crucial information to come forward and provide it to police.
In 2021, assistant commissioner Jonathan Higgins described the rationale of providing rewards.
"In the passage of time, someone's circumstances and allegiances may have changed and the offer of a life-changing amount of money may be the motivation they need to come forward," he said.
"This kind of money allows a fresh start."
In sentencing, Justice Robert Pearce acknowledged the evidence of key witness Justin Titley, who was in a relationship with Rachel Jordan at the time of the murder on August 2, 2009.
The couple were together from 2007 until 2016.
Mr Titley gave evidence that Mr Jordan test fired a pump action .22 rifle at the rural property Brambletye where he lived with Ms Jordan.
He said Mr Jordan had said that it was Pop's rifle [Noel Jetson] and would be a good rifle to get rid of somebody with because it was unregistered.
He also said that Noelene Jordan told him to store his firearms safely because if anything happened to Shane Barker the first place police would come would be to Brambletye and the second place would be to their home at Swansea.
He said that Jordan family talk of getting a hit man to kill Mr Barker was innocent drunken talk.
Mr Titley gave evidence that on August 2, 2009, Rachel Jordan told him she had a sixth sense that her daughter Sophie would never have to go on an access visit to Mr Barker again.
He told of the pressure of being regarded as a suspect and the effect on his life and the relationship with Ms Jordan.
"Whoever shot Shane Barker also shot me," he said.
Justice Pearce said Mr Titley's evidence was strongly criticised by the accused.
"It was suggested that he had concocted this account much later when his relationship with Rachel Jordan was failing and to remove suspicion from himself," he said.
"I found him to be a believable witness and there was cogent evidence that he told another man about the test firing of the gun not long after the murder."
A shooting acquaintance of Cedric Jordan John Browning gave evidence that Mr Jordan said when Mr Barker's name came up in a campfire conversation at the Windfalls property: "Don't worry about him, I've got a bullet with his name on it."
Adrian Hanlon said Mr Jordan said of Mr Barker: "He'll get what's f---ing coming to him ''.
A number of witnesses Kenneth Orr, Wayne Turale and Graeme McGaw gave evidence which linked Mr Jordan to the pump action .22 rifle which fired the cartridge case found in Mr Barker's yard.
They had seen Mrs Jordan's father Noel Jetson with an unregistered .22 rifle from the 1980's through to 2004. Janet Murphy said that her father once gave Mr Jetson a silencer.
Terence Atley said that Mr Jordan told him on July 30, 2009 at a clearing sale that Mr Jordan had removed Mr Jetson's weapons from him because he was putting them in his mouth and dry firing them.
He said that Mr Jordan would frequently say he'd "shoot the bastard" of anyone that hurt his children.
Mr Barker's close friends Rodney Jones and his wife Maree and Graham Rigby gave compelling evidence about the extreme emotional reaction Mr Jordan displayed at Mr Barker's wake.
Ms Jones gave evidence that Ms Jordan told her Mr Barker had sex with her without consent on their last night together.
Mr Geoff Jones said Cedric Jordan told him Mr Barker would get custody of his granddaughter [Sophie Barker] over his dead body.
A number of witnesses mentioned Mr Barker's concerns about being in Rachel Jordan's cross hairs [telescopic sights] at Brambletye and general fear of retribution from Mr Jordan.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
