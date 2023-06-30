Old Scotch will face St Pats in one of the biggest games of the NTFA division one season without two of their best.
Captain Jonty Swallow is carrying a calf injury and gun TSL recruit Fletcher Seymour is unavailable for the first versus second clash between last year's grand finalists.
Neither of them played last week but both were there when the Thistles accounted for the Saints in round two.
"The message has been with absences like this there becomes opportunity for other guys. We've got quality midfield depth these days," coach Brayley Coombes said.
"So it's giving some guys who have predominately been playing forward/wing more midfield minutes so they're relishing the opportunity."
Despite winning 10 games in a row, Old Scotch are not struggling for motivation with plenty on the line for Saturday's blockbuster at John Cunningham Oval.
Not only are the Thistles striving to make amends for their 27-point grand final defeat but they're also keen to knock-off St Pats on the Saints' home turf.
Coombes pointed the fact the Thistles hadn't won on St Pats' home deck since 2016 when they scored a 15.21 (111) to 11.3 (69) round-six victory according to GameDay.
"It'll be a milestone if we win up there, it's been a while," he said.
Their last meeting at John Cunningham was a ripper with the Saints getting up 7.7 (49) to 7.6 (48) in round 18 last year.
They played a close grand final rematch in round two with the Thistles winning 8.7 (55) to 6.7 (43) at NTCA Ground.
Old Scotch kicked five goals to zip in the second quarter which proved decisive.
"There was a really heavy northerly breeze which meant scoring dominated at the southern end," Coombes said.
"We were able to probably capitalise a bit more than they were kicking with the wind. Other than that, it was a very even contest."
Neither side has lost a game since so what's changed?
"We've added a few players to our squad since then, in terms of guys returning from injury or just having a late start to the season," Coombes said.
"Other than that we've got probably six or seven new faces within our senior group this year, which we identified we really needed to attract those sort of guys to our club to make that next step.
"They've got used to our systems and structures. They've also got used to their teammates and how each other plays."
While the Thistles have a long winning streak, Coombes said it hadn't been all smooth sailing.
"We've had quarters that have been really disappointing," he said.
"Last week was our only true four-quarter effort for the year which was really impressive."
He said the Thistles had appetite for the contest and restricted their opposition well.
Elsewhere, Old Launcestonians have Bridport at Invermay Park in a fifth versus eighth duel, Lilydale welcomes Perth in a third versus fourth match-up and Evandale hosts Meander Valley.
East Coast and UTAS have byes.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper.
