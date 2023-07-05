Check out our online version of this week's Real Estate View for great tips, articles and homes to discover.
3 Bed | 2 Bath | 2 Car
When it comes to stunning homes that boast low maintenance and incredible views, few can beat this.
Welcome to 8B Beaumaris Court, a stunning three-bedroom, two-bathroom townhouse nestled in the picturesque suburb of Trevallyn.
Boasting spectacular views over the serene River Tamar, this property has an unrivalled sense of tranquillity and sophistication that offers the perfect balance of work and leisure.
Key2 Property's Steve Crawford said this home offers that perfect mix of low-maintenance yet luxury living coupled with some of the best views in town.
"This home has 360-degree views that have to be seen to be believed," he said.
"Add to that, this is a new build that's only eight-months old, and offers low-maintenance living in a close and convenient location."
Upon entering this sun-drenched sanctuary, you will be instantly captivated by its elegant design and contemporary features.
The open-plan living area seamlessly integrates indoor and outdoor spaces, providing the perfect backdrop for entertaining or simply unwinding after a long day.
Conveniently located within the family-friendly neighbourhood of Trevallyn, 8B Beaumaris Court ensures that you are never too far from life's essentials.
The local shopping centre, cafes and transport routes are all just a stone's throw away, ensuring that your every need is catered for.
The attention to detail and quality of this townhouse are second to none, with no expense spared in creating a luxurious and comfortable living environment.
The exceptional calibre of the fittings and fixtures is evident throughout, while the versatile floor plan allows you the flexibility to tailor the home to suit your unique lifestyle.
In addition to the three generously sized bedrooms and two well-appointed bathrooms, this property also offers a separate powder room upstairs for guests and parking for two vehicles.
So, whether you're a busy professional looking for a peaceful retreat or a growing family seeking the perfect blend of space and style, this property is sure to impress.
Don't miss the opportunity to make this stunning townhouse your new home.
Arrange a viewing today and experience the unparalleled sophistication and convenience that this property has to offer.
