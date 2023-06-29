Rocherlea have a host of changes for their NTFA premier match of the round encounter against Bridgenorth on Saturday at Tigerland.
Star player Jordan Cousens is representing Tasmania against Queensland while Dakota Bannister (rolled ankle) and Corey Anderson (suspension) will miss the round 11 clash.
Coach Josh Ponting added Kurt Burling would more than likely miss the rest of the season with a broken collarbone.
There is light at the end of the tunnel with Daryn Lowe (groin) and Lochie Young (calf) returning from long-term injuries.
Ponting said it was a great chance for promising youngsters to prove themselves.
The Tigers are looking to bounce back after an 11-point loss to South Launceston.
Ponting described it a congested game.
"South were in control most of the day and it was probably a bit of a credit to my backs that they held up as well as they did," he said.
The playing-coach said his troops were outworked and noted the Bulldogs had beaten his group twice now.
"We've got some work to do there and we're not going to shy away from that," he said.
"We've got to continue to keep building to make sure that we keep working towards our best footy because we want to play good footy against good teams."
Ponting explained the game was at 4.30pm so former senior coach Andrew Philpott, who now coaches Bridport, could make Rocherlea's 2013 premiership reunion.
He said six of the current group played in that premiership team.
Rocherlea got a hold of the Parrots in round two, winning 18.11 (119) to 6.10 (46) after a nine-goal to two first quarter.
Ponting said you could throw that result out the window.
"We've changed as a team, they've changed as a team, they're on the improve," he said.
"It's no secret we've got a fair few out this week. So we're going to be throwing a few young kids out there to give them a crack at it and it's just going to be a good opportunity.
"Bridgenorth are a pretty young side as well so we've got a feeling it will be a pretty good game."
The Parrots are coming off a one-point win over Deloraine and they beat Bracknell by two points the week before.
They now play the top-three teams.
"In sitting five and four, with probably the three best teams to come, it's going to be really challenging," coach Oli Cook said.
"But we feel we've banked some close wins that are really important towards finals and that gives us an opportunity to play with a bit of freedom and confidence in these games to give ourselves the best look at it."
Reflecting on the vision and stats from the most-recent match against Rocherlea, Cook said the Tigers taught his group important lessons.
"In the first half, they beat us at the stoppage game and got good isolation up forward," he said.
"Then in the second half, when we thought we tidied a bit of that stuff up and became more competitive, they started to pick us apart with their brilliant foot skills.
"We're certainly very respectful of them but we hope we've put some things in place to make us more competitive for longer."
The Parrots bring in Cody Jones (illness), Ryan Geale and Daniel Jordan (both under-18s) while James Griffiths (moving to the UK), Jack de Wit (unavailable), Declan Boyd and Aidan Wright are out this week.
In other matches, Scottsdale welcomes Longford, Bracknell hosts George Town and Deloraine takes on Hillwood.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.