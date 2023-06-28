Tasmania-focused mining and exploration group Stellar Resources has confirmed it struck a heavily mineralised zone of zinc, lead and copper at one of its drill holes north of Scamander.
Shares in the ASX-listed company surged as much as 40 per cent on Wednesday following the announcement, before closing at 13 cents per share, 30 per cent above the previous close.
Stellar has been drilling exploration holes in its North Scamander licence area and the zone discovered at a depths of 132 metres could be the upper part of a "dynamic, highly volatile and metal-rich" system, according to the company.
Gary Fietz, executive director of Stellar Resources, described the strike as "very encouraging".
"This is interpreted as being the top of a metal-rich hydrothermal system which may exist at depth, [and] which is the main drilling target as the hole continues to a target depth of 750m," he said.
The company will continue to drill further into the hole to find the root of the zinc, lead and copper system it already discovered.
The hole is currently at a depth of about 350 metres and Stellar plans to reach a depth of 750 metres.
The company is targeting discovery of tin at a depth of 350 to 500 metres, while a secondary target at depths of 650 metres to 750 metres are other critical minerals such as tin, tungsten, lithium, as well as rare earths tantalum and niobium.
Stellar was one of the companies granted $70,000 by the state government to drill the hole, as part of the Exploration Drilling Grant Initiative.
Stellar also confirmed it has been busy on the other side of the state, with a 9-hole drilling campaign continuing around its Heemskirk Tin Project, north of Zeehan, on the West Coast.
Heemskirk is one of the biggest untapped tin resources in the world. With the price of the metal at around $27,600 per tonne, exploration efforts have stepped up.
Tin demand has increased in recent years, as more and more everyday items, from cars to white goods, use more electronics and circuitry.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.