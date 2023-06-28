The Examiner
Stellar Resources found a deep zone of zinc, lead and copper

By Benjamin Seeder
Updated June 29 2023 - 10:04am, first published 8:50am
Stellar's drill rig north of Scamander on Tassie's east coast. Photo supplied.
Tasmania-focused mining and exploration group Stellar Resources has confirmed it struck a heavily mineralised zone of zinc, lead and copper at one of its drill holes north of Scamander.

