The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Man dies after injury near West Ulverstone Football Club

Rodney Woods
By Rodney Woods
Updated June 28 2023 - 4:39pm, first published 4:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Investigations are ongoing to determine whether the man fell from the rear of a vehicle, police say. File picture.
Investigations are ongoing to determine whether the man fell from the rear of a vehicle, police say. File picture.
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rodney Woods

Rodney Woods

Reporter

I'm excited to have joined The Advocate team having grown up reading the publication. I have experience in agricultural, general and sport reporting during my time in northern Victoria. If you have a story idea, contact me at: rodney.woods@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.