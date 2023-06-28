A 21-year-old man who was seriously injured in an incident in West Ulverstone on the evening of June 24 has died.
Police said initial inquiries indicate the man received a head injury while in the vicinity of the West Ulverstone Football Club, near Amy Street, West Ulverstone.
"He sought medical treatment early on Monday morning and was airlifted to the Royal Hobart Hospital," police said.
"Sadly, he died in hospital this afternoon [June 28].
"Investigations are ongoing to determine whether the man fell from the rear of a vehicle."
Anyone with information, who hasn't already spoken to police, is asked to contact Ulverstone Police on 131 444.
I'm excited to have joined The Advocate team having grown up reading the publication. I have experience in agricultural, general and sport reporting during my time in northern Victoria. If you have a story idea, contact me at: rodney.woods@austcommunitymedia.com.au
