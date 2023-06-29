It began with a Boxing Day barbecue.
Visiting from New South Wales, Peter and Ann Boxhall chanced upon the owner of Norwood Newsagency.
"I wouldn't mind buying that", Mr Boxhall said.
The rest is history.
Nineteen years on - after cafes, unexpected competition and COVID - the couple are selling up.
Contemplating a rest, holidays and more time with grandchildren, the couple say they will miss the Norwood locals the most.
"We'll miss all the customers," Mrs Boxhall said.
"We're surrounded by a lot of retirees and they like to come in and have a chat and a bit of a joke so it's nice.
"We've enjoyed it."
There have been challenges along the way.
A new IGA around the corner forced the business to diversify, and in recent years the business has transformed to include a post office and the Rendezvous cafe and bistro.
Mrs Boxhall said the cafe had been going "really, really well" until COVID enforced a six-month closure.
"When we reopened it was like opening all over again," she said.
"Coming up to Christmas we had lots of bookings and functions and then they opened the borders.
"COVID got here on the 15th of December and the phone never stopped ringing with cancellations. We had to pull the pin - it was too much hard work."
The couple celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary in November, and have been working together for 20 years.
They have become valued volunteers at Lilydale Football Club, where Mrs Boxhall serves as canteen manager and Mr Boxhall holds the rare distinction of being promoted from trainer to club president.
They have also seen Norwood's demographic evolve from a high percentage of owner-occupiers to include an increasing number of renters.
But some things have stayed the same.
"It's a great suburb," Mr Boxhall said. "It's never trouble."
The newsagency is for sale by offer with Knight Frank's Cale Ayres and Rodney Rawlings.
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as an ACM journalist for seven years. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au
