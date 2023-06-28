A Tasmanian researcher has welcomed the findings of a federal inquiry that has recommended a ban on gambling advertising within three years.
Mary Bennett, co-ordinator of Anglicare's Social Action and Research Centre, welcomed the findings of the House of Representatives committee, including the phased ad ban within three years and development of a national strategy within 12 months aimed at reducing gambling harm.
Its other recommendations included introducing a new ministerial portfolio responsible for gambling harm reduction, establishing a national regulator for gambling and imposing a levy on online gambling companies to fund the regulator and harm reduction strategies.
Ms Bennett said the House of Representatives committee findings backed up the recommendations of her own study published last year, which found that about 57,000 Tasmanians are harmed by someone else's gambling each year.
These losses are contributing to family dysfunction, domestic and family violence and causing psychological and emotional distress, Ms Bennett's study found.
Peta Murphy MP, chair of the Standing Committee on Social Policy and Legal Affairs, said gambling advertising is grooming children and young people to gamble and encouraging riskier behaviour.
"The torrent of advertising is inescapable. It is manipulating an impressionable and vulnerable audience to gamble online," she said.
"A phased, comprehensive ban on online gambling advertising is recommended within three years.
"This will give major sports and broadcasters time to find alternative advertisers and sponsors, while preventing another generation from experiencing escalating gambling harm."
The committee findings were immediately slammed by gambling industry group Responsible Wagering Australia (RWA).
RWA chief executive Kai Cantwell said the recommendation for a phased blanket ban failed to consider the evidence from the committee hearings and ignored other more "measured" options.
"RWA recognises community concerns around online wagering advertising and there are more effective ways of meeting community expectations," Mr Cantwell said.
"Other more measured options which could be considered by the government include capping the numbers of gambling ads to be shown.
"Blanket bans - even in a phased roll out - are short sighted, ineffective and are not the answer.
"We know that strict changes - like blanket bans and banning inducements, such as bonus bets - often prove ineffective in addressing problem gambling, with Australians instead turning to illegal offshore markets as they seek out these options."
Australians are among the biggest spenders in the world when it comes to gambling, losing about $25 billion each year.
