The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Anglicare found 57,000 Tasmanians hurt by others' gambling

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
Updated June 28 2023 - 4:43pm, first published 3:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Online gambling companies like Sports Bet spend millions advertising to Australians. Photo by Ben Seeder
Online gambling companies like Sports Bet spend millions advertising to Australians. Photo by Ben Seeder

A Tasmanian researcher has welcomed the findings of a federal inquiry that has recommended a ban on gambling advertising within three years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.