Another week without Benny Hann who is apparently destined to see The Ashes in the flesh - the lucky man!
But the show must go on and Rob Shaw, Josh Partridge and Brian Allen got to work.
Partridge provides the latest on the State League footy, Allen discusses what it will take to the win the NTFA premier competition and Shaw delves into the latest in the round-ball game.
There's footage from the thrilling Glenorchy and Launceston Blues encounter as well as video of South Launceston singing their song with gusto after beating Rocherlea.
With Launceston's James Hansen trying to qualify for middle-distance events at the world championships and Olympics, running took centre stage in this week's sportscast.
Hansen holds the national parkrun record so the weekly five-kilometer fun run gets a mention as well as the iconic Balfour Burn.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
