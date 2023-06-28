A young Launceston student is shooting for the stars as one of only four students from across the country to be selected for a "Space Camp" scholarship in the United States.
Scotch Oakburn College school captain Zoe Bremner has been selected for the Al Worden Endeavour Scholarship - a prestigious program selecting 32 ambassadors worldwide to partake in an all-expenses-paid program in the U.S. Space and Rocket Center's Space Camp.
The annual, seven-day intensive science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM) education program takes aspiring space explorers to the internationally renowned camp for an astronaut training experience alongside educators and figures like Apollo 16 astronaut and moonwalker Charlie Duke.
Zoe said this would be one small step towards her dream career in the aerospace industry, which she called "a lifelong passion".
"When I was younger, I used to spend a lot of time looking at the stars and thinking how cool it was that there were people up there on the International Space Station," Zoe said.
"I wanted to be there and be a part of the space industry, and this was the perfect opportunity to launch myself into that industry."
Named for the late Apollo 15 Command Module pilot Al Worden, the scholarship - which began in 2019 - invites students and educators in host communities of major international airshows to compete for an all-expenses-paid week at Space Camp.
The internationally renowned camp has been inspiring the next generation of explorers for more than 32 years, offering the opportunity to "train like an astronaut".
To secure a scholarship in the program,Zoe undertook months of planning to overcome a hypothetical situation posed by the Endeavour Scholarship: "It is the year 2050, you must ensure 35 people sustain life on a journey to Titan, Saturn's largest moon."
In a three-minute video and one-page summary, she addressed the crew's propulsion systems, choosing a fuel source of liquid methane for the trip and earning herself a spot on the prestigious scholarship.
"When I heard that I'd received the scholarship, I was all shaky and I turned to jelly," she said.
"My nan screamed she was so excited.
"I can't wait to be there and talk to Charlie Duke and ask him about how to become an astronaut - a personal chat with an astronaut, how often do you get to do that?."
During the seven-day program, Zoe will take on workshops and simulations like working on the International Space Station, diving into a deep-water tank to feel what it's like in zero gravity and more.
Before his death in 2020, Mr Worden said the scholarship's goals were aimed at passing the torch and helping light the way for students to pursue their dreams and contribute more purposefully to the future of humankind on Earth and in the universe.
"These are the kind of people that are going to lead the world," Mr Worden said.
Reporter for The Examiner, Launceston, with a passion for arts, culture, community and people. Contact me at declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au
