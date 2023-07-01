The Examiner
Exhibition tells journey of trauma and healing from Stolen Generation

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
July 1 2023 - 5:00pm
Artist Delia Summers in Sawtooth ARI with her new exhibition takamuna rrala (Standing Strong). Picture Paul Scambler
Launceston institution Sawtooth ARI opens a new exhibition Sunday from Pakana artist Delia Summers, a body of work six decades in the making which reflects her personal journeys and interpretations around trauma, strength and courage.

