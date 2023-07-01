Launceston institution Sawtooth ARI opens a new exhibition Sunday from Pakana artist Delia Summers, a body of work six decades in the making which reflects her personal journeys and interpretations around trauma, strength and courage.
The work titled takamuna rrala-Standing Strong, tells a journey of Summers' healing journey from the trauma of being part of the Stolen Generation.
"I'm a proud, strong Pakana salt-water woman from truwana-Cape Barren Island, and this is what the work depicts," Summers said.
"It's a journey based on my trauma that I've gone through over many years of my life."
The works feature a series of quilts hung throughout The Galleries section of Sawtooth, each depicting striking visual scenes related to Summers' healing journey.
The snake is a prominent feature in Summers' work, something she refers to as a "totem."
"The snake chose me as a child, so to me the snake has protected me...I felt it did because it was always there, it followed me and never harmed me," Summers said.
"It was a part of my life at the time and that would be a part of my healing as well.
"I've travelled many tracks and journeys, gone backwards and forwards and it's taken me six decades to bring out my artwork to the community and express my feelings around my journey."
Summers was part of the Stolen Generation which saw thousands of Aboriginal children forcibly removed by governments, churches and welfare bodies to be raised in institutions, fostered out or adopted by non-Indigenous families.
She said it was through her art she found a way to heal, and stay connected to her culture.
"I incorporated the practice of my culture into my artwork, and I found it very important to be connected," she said.
She said the process of creating the work acted like a form of therapy to her trauma.
"When I was doing it, it grounded me...it felt therapeutic," she said.
"It connected me to my culture and to my heritage using the black, yellow and red colours.
"I'm very spiritual so my ancestors come into play; I always feel like they're around me, guiding me and giving me the strength to do this."
The exhibition officially opens at Sawtooth ARI on Sunday July 2 at 1.30pm.
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for the arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
