Tasmania Police hope the release of an age-progressed image may help locate a man who went missing in Launceston 60 years ago.
Barry Calvert was last seen in Launceston on April 17, 1963.
At the time, Mr Calvert was 25 years old, about 175-180cm tall, of slim build and fair complexion.
He was also an Australian Army soldier, based at Paterson Barracks.
Initial investigations into his disappearance suggested Mr Calvert may have moved interstate, changed his name, or both.
"As part of the review into the disappearance of Barry, an age-progression image has been developed which depicts what Barry would look like today," said Sergeant John Delpero, of Tasmania Police Missing Persons Unit.
"A missing person case is never closed until the person is located - we hope that releasing this age-progression image may assist us in locating Barry."
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Tasmania Police on 131 444, or Crime Stoppers Tasmania 188 333 000.
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as an ACM journalist for seven years. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au
