New data shows 57 social housing properties lie vacant in Bass despite the state's ballooning waiting list.
According to information provided through a question on notice, between March 31 and May 8, 2023, there were 24 vacant properties in the electorate, with a further 33 properties undergoing insurance works, redevelopment, or renovation.
Of those 33 properties, 18 have been unavailable for six months or more due to the work required.
"With more than 4500 Tasmanians on the housing waiting list, Minister [Guy] Barnett must outline why the works on these properties are taking so long," Labor leader Rebecca White said.
"The government's inaction means that people will spend a winter either couch surfing, sleeping in their cars, or even worse, on the streets."
Launceston 26Ten community coordinator Taylor Bouvy works at Ravenswood Neighbourhood House and sees the reality of sleeping rough every day.
"It's concerning to see the homeless population growing, and it's especially frustrating to see empty houses for months while there are people in our communities who need a roof over their heads," she said.
"It's important to remember that everyone deserves a safe and comfortable place to call home.
"It can be so difficult and so expensive to get back on your feet once you're homeless, and it often requires a multifaceted solution to break the cycle of homelessness.
"As a society, we need to work towards affordable and sustainable housing, increasing access to healthcare and mental health services, provide job training, education programs, and entry-level employment opportunities, but we also need to end the stigma of homelessness and be more inclusive, regardless of people's background or circumstances."
Despite Labor's claims, Housing Minister Guy Barnett said social and affordable housing remains a top priority for the Liberal government.
"When the Tasmanian government set a target of 1500 homes and units by June 30, 2023, we knew it was ambitious in a tight housing market with supply chain challenges," Mr Barnett said
"Homes Tasmania has risen to this challenge and has ramped up the construction pipeline significantly in the first six months since it was established, so much so that June will be a record month, delivering around 380 homes in just a month, an amount usually delivered over an entire year.
"Thanks to the record efforts by all involved, we expect to see almost 1400 social and affordable homes to be fully delivered for Tasmanians by Friday, June 30.
"We believe the 1500-home target would have been achieved if it wasn't for some extremely disappointing cases of vandalism, such as an almost completed 40-unit development in Southern Tasmania, thefts, and some unexpected delays in the supply chain."
