Tasmania's leading jockey of last season, Codi Jordan, began the final phase of her apprenticeship with a placing on her only ride at Balaklava on Wednesday.
Jordan gave Exalted Kate a box-seat run in the Maiden Plate but the mare couldn't pick up the leaders and had to settle for third.
Exalted Kate is trained at Morphettville by Jon O'Connor who will be Jordan's master for the last six months of her apprenticeship.
The 25-year-old has moved to South Australia to capitalise on her 3kg metropolitan and 2kg provincial claim.
She is hoping to replicate the success enjoyed by Siggy Carr, Raquel Clark and Teagan Voorham who made the same move.
Jordan has spent the past three months on loan to Victorian trainers Tony and Calvin McEvoy but found opportunities hard to come by.
"The McEvoys were great but they didn't end up having the number of horses in work that they expected," the jockey said.
"I would have liked to stay at Ballarat because I was comfortable there (but) it's just very, very competitive in Victoria.
"I would pick up momentum then it would settle again.
"It was hard to keep the ball rolling so I thought I would come over here (to Adelaide)."
Jordan said female riders seemed to get "a really good crack" in South Australia so she thought it would be a good place to utilise her claim.
"It's a big move again and it was really nice that, just a few days in, Jon has already thrown me a horse (to ride)," she said.
O'Connor has booked the former Wesley Vale-based apprentice for another three horses at Murray Bridge on Saturday when she will have six rides in total.
Jordan rode 61 winners in Tasmania last season to not only claim her second apprentices' premiership but also the senior title.
She rode another 20 winners this season before moving to Victoria.
Victorian mare Dream Maze has been stripped of her win in the $14,000 Allen Williams Memorial final at Mowbray in April after returning a positive swab.
Dream Maze started an unbackable $1.00 favourite and scored by 16m from the John Castles-trained Czarina who has now been awarded the race.
At an inquiry into the swab finding, which was positive to arsenic, Dream Maze's trainer Allan McDonough was fined $2000 with half the penalty suspended for 12 months.
Stewards found there was "a reasonable degree of probability" that the positive swab was the result of the mare coming into contact with treated pine posts on the Tasmanian property where she was staying.
However they found that McDonough had been negligent in failing to assess the risk involved in using those stables.
They said the penalty was in line with other arsenic breaches and took into account that McDonough had a previously clear record.
Track specialist Square Donut will be chasing a winning hat-trick in the main race at Spreyton on Sunday.
The Dylan Clark-trained gelding has 59kg in the Benchmark 68 Handicap over 1650m.
He has won his past two starts on the synthetic track over 1350m but is no stranger to racing over longer distances.
Although his longest win was in a 1400m maiden at Echuca, he has been placed up to 1880m in Tasmania.
Hayley McCarthy, who is unbeaten in two rides on Square Donut, believes the six-year-old "really enjoys" racing at Spreyton.
"I don't know what it is, but he really thrives here," McCarthy said.
The Reward For Effort gelding's record backs up her case, as his 10 starts on the track have produced four wins and five placings.
His opposition on Sunday includes two other last-start winners, King Island and Blonde Suspect, as well as recent Spreyton winners Incriminate and Duncannon.
Ubriaco looks ready to peak at his third run after a spell and, although she is testing punters' patience, Skilendra is another chance on her best form.
