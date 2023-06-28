The Examiner
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Leading Tasmanian jockey Codi Jordan makes another big move

GM
By Greg Mansfield
June 28 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Last season's leading Tasmanian jockey Codi Jordan will see out the last six months of her apprenticeship in South Australia.
Last season's leading Tasmanian jockey Codi Jordan will see out the last six months of her apprenticeship in South Australia.

Tasmania's leading jockey of last season, Codi Jordan, began the final phase of her apprenticeship with a placing on her only ride at Balaklava on Wednesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GM

Greg Mansfield

Sports journalist

Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.