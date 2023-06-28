Tasmania has been handed the honour of kicking off this year's Hockey One League.
The third instalment of the national competition will begin with a double-header between the Tassie Tigers and HC Melbourne at the Tasmanian Hockey Centre in Hobart on Friday, October 6.
The schedule for this year's league has been announced 100 days out from the opening round with the Tigers playing six fixtures in just over a month.
Hockey Australia said this year's fixtures feature a line-up of tantalising matches between the seven franchises, promising another fast and entertaining showcase of the nation's best men's and women's hockey stars.
The Hockey One League is the only sports league in the country where women's and men's games are played as double-headers at the same fixture, meaning fans can buy one ticket and see both. Tickets for all games will go on sale nationally in early August.
The league features the same rules and regulations as standard field hockey with some slight changes, as sanctioned by the International Hockey Federation, to make the games faster and more entertaining.
NSW Pride are the reigning women's and men's defending champions,
