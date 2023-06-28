Burnie Baptist and South Burnie's Greater Northern League men's sides will have the spotlight on them on Thursday night, doing battle at McKenna Park.
The pair faced off in the 2021 grand final and this season sit fourth and sixth respectively, with a six-point gap separating them.
Baptist won their early-season meeting 6-3 and have only lost one game since then while the Hawks' mid-table positioning reflects their results.
Smithton's chances at a top-four finish could be made harder this weekend against Launceston City.
The Saints sit four points outside of a finals berth and face City, who defeated them 4-1 earlier this season. This game marks a third consecutive clash against a strong Launceston-based side for the Saints.
South Launceston's winning streak will be next tested by West Devonport as they face the Dragons at St Leonards.
Al McBain's men were victorious to the tune of 10-0 last time they met, with West Devonport coming into the clash having conceded six second-half goals last weekend.
Tamar Churinga and City Marians will battle for eighth spot this weekend as they meet in Burnie.
Tamar occupy it, courtesy of a win and a draw this season, the win coming in the pair's previous match-up, while City got on the board with a 3-1 win over West Devonport before the June break.
Second meets third in the GNL women's competition as South Launceston host West Devonport.
There's a four-point difference between the two sides, despite South having played one less game than their opponents - having got to this point of the season undefeated.
Their round-three clash resulted in a 2-2 draw, with West looking to go one better and cause the upset.
Ladder-leaders Queechy Penguins hit the road to do the competition's longest trip - facing Smithton.
The Saints come into the challenging match-up having claimed points for the second time this year - drawing with City Marians - while the Penguins have the competition's most wins with seven.
Fourth-placed City Marians will be aiming to get back on the winners' list as they host Tamar Churinga.
They've had a loss and a draw in their past two weeks to sides below them on the table, making Saturday's contest an intriguing one against the sixth-placed Tamar.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
