The Barker family said patriarch Robert would be up there today and proud after the sentencing of Cedric and Noelene Jordan on Wednesday.
Outside the Supreme Court in Launceston they recalled the heartbreak of Robert Loyal Barker after the murder of his son Shane Geoffrey Barker.
They spoke of the toll of the 14 years since the murder and the stress of the 11-week trial.
Mr Barker died after a stroke in 2018 before the Jordans were charged with the August 2, 2009 murder of 36-year-old Shane Geoffrey Barker at his Campbell Town home.
"We think he (Robert) went to his grave too soon because he worried it about it all the time," Paul Barker said.
"He was consumed with grief," Shane Barker's sister Nicole Garwood said.
Barbara Barker said: "We've had a lifetime sentence having to wait for this."
She said it would take a while, but she hoped they could get on with their lives.
Mr Barker said after the murder, his father would want to talk all the time about Shane's death, but they would refrain because of the distress it caused to his mother.
"I would say come on Dad we are going for a trip and as soon as he got in the car he'd ask me questions," he said.
"He'd be up there today, proud."
He also spoke of his brother saying that he was a wonderful guy who drew more than 1000 people to his funeral.
Ms Garwood said Shane was a fun-loving, down to earth, caring, honest guy.
"If you said hello to him he would give you the shirt off his back, he really would," she said.
"His only wrongdoing in all this was loving his daughter (Sophie Barker) and wanting to stay part of her life."
Mrs Barker said the 22-year sentence for the murderers was really good.
"We just had to sit there and listen to lie after lie every day and now people know the truth," she said.|
Ms Garwood said that her brother finally got his voice heard.
"We finally got justice for Shane," she said.
"And for Dad," Mr Barker's brother Paul said.
"We are extremely happy with the outcome."
Ms Garwood said the pain of the past 14 years had become the new normal for the family.
"It gives us some justice and relief," she said.
Mr Barker wept saying that in the past he envisaged that hearing the word 'guilty' would be better than winning lotto.
He said that he hoped the outcome would give hope to other families who had unsolved missing persons cases.
"I would like to that Pat Allen, the past president of the Police Association ,for the encouragement to keep going and Darren Hine, the Police Commissioner," he said.
Mr Barker and friend Fiona Kay established a Justice for Shane Facebook page and distributed wristbands to keep the case in the public eye.
"We had 600 people probably from Campbell Town and the area, but when I were talking to Pat Allen he said politicians would not listen to us until we get 2000 people involved which we did," he said.
"The Liberal party came at that for us and Shane had a voice again finally.
"I was told by detectives that they reached a dead end, but there was no way I was giving up on my brother.
"Dad and Shane are up there smiling down on us today."
Ms Garwood said she could not thank enough Mark Lopes, who led the Serious and Organised Crime Unit which reopened the investigation in 2016, and Nathan Hartnett, Marissa Milazzo and other team members.
She also thanked the prosecution team of Daryl Coates SC, Jack Shapiro and Emily Brett.
She said the family had experienced a tidal wave of love and support behind them during the trial.
Mr Barker reached out to Shane Barker's daughter Sophie if she wanted to reconnect with the Barker family.
He said the Jordans were evil people who had shown no remorse and likewise their daughter Rachel Jordan.
"I was asked 24 hours after the murder who could have done it and I named that man," he said.
"I said if they had not done it, they would have got somebody else to do it because they are just evil people."
He said that the Jordans cried crocodile tears at Shane Barker's funeral.
"Mum was the one who was really struggling, her and Dad, and they didn't reach out to them so we've got no remorse for them today," Mr Barker said.
Ms Garwood said it was premeditated, calculated execution style murder.
Mr Barker said that the allegations levelled by Rachel Jordan against his brother were untrue and he believed the jury had agreed.
Ms Garwood thanked the jury, saying that to find someone guilty of murder was a big burden to bear.
"We are so grateful that they saw through the lies and deceit," she said.
